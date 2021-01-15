Spotlight: Seekay Releases New EP 'Reflections'

The six-track EP with brings together atmospheric, spacey electronics, with introspective vocals about loneliness, abuse, depression and toxic relationships.

Seekay

Artist, songwriter and producer Seekay has released his new EP Reflections. Over the past few months, the artist has released a slew of singles, “Fall,” “Hold,” and ”Wiser,” but the EP brings them all into focus. He teams up with the singer Chloe to bring this full project to fruition.

The six-track EP with brings together atmospheric, spacey electronics, with introspective vocals about loneliness, abuse, depression and toxic relationships. They tackle a wide array of emotions, such as anxiety, love, fulfillment, and sorrow, all the while juggling between a myriad of genres ranging from pop to electronica and indie.

A burning and vulnerability emanates from each of his songs, especially vivid on “Wiser,” a song about emotional and physical abuse, and “Fall,” a song about depression and its devastating consequences.

The full EP is out now and can be streamed below.

