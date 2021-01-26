Spotlight - Transport Your MPC Live 2 With Confidence With Analog Cases

Take your MPC Live 2 on the road with confidence using Analog Cases, it's an investment for your investment.

The MPC is what you might call a legend in the music biz, and the MPC Live 2 continues that legacy and is the machine of choice for many a beat technician. This piece of hardware was made to travel and gig and gig and gig (post pandemic that is), so how do you protect your investment? Analog Cases has the perfect solution and at $130 MSRP, it's a no brainer. Protect your beat machine with this beautiful hard case that fits her perfectly.

Analog Cases

The mobility of the MPC Live 2 makes it easy to make beats anywhere, and protecting your machine when you’re on the go is of utmost importance. The UNISON case has been designed specifically for transporting the Live 2, but is also a great solution for the original MPC Live.



Analog Cases

The interior, die-cut foam is manufactured to the exact dimensions of the Live 2, offering snug fit that you won’t get with any other case. The aluminum frame and rigid exterior provide excellent protection, so you’ll never have to worry about your MPC when it’s in a UNISON case.



Analog Cases

This case weighs significantly less than traditional hard cases, and the ergonomic handle features built-in padding, so transporting your MPC will be comfortable. There’s even extra space in the case for storing your power supply and cables.



