Quality Goods Records Releases Fiery Hot 'QGRC-005' Compilation

Quality Goods Records 005 Compilation Cover Art Quality Goods Records

Since it was formed, Quality Goods Records has gained its own unique place at the forefront of the dance music industry. The label has earned a better reputation over time, namely for their steady stream of forward thinking releases. A leader across the board in the trap music genre, Quality Goods impresses yet again with its latest compilation QGRC-005. Each track on the album was carefully handpicked and selected by label head UZ who released his third and final album Trinity towards the end of last year.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

This fiery hot compilation features tracks from nine trap newcomers. QGRC-005 takes you on a high energy bass infused journey that showcases the best the bass music genre has to offer. Exploring the trap sounds of tomorrow, QGRC-005 simultaneously incorporates the fundamentals of what makes trap music great.

Each of the nine tracks brings its own unique energy while continuing to build on the track before it. One of the highlights of the compilation is certainly CARACAL’s adventurous tropical track single “Odyssey.” Another highlight is Jimmy Pe’s “Endless Smile” that seems to have a Mortal Kombat induced feel to it. Kasino Fluorescein's amazing lyrical flow is the perfect compliment to Match Point's hard hitting "How You Want It" and Runnit & XTALS come in red-hot with their addition "Burn." Yancey, Golden Child & Yojas' takes you to the far east with their innovative track "Shaolin Noon."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The QGRC-005 Compilation is the high energy soundtrack to help start your 2021 off with a bang. The perfect background music for an intense workout or pick me up on a low energy winter day, the QGRC-005 Compilation truly provides a singularly upbeat vibe that will liven up your spirit in this new year.

Stream and download the compilation here.