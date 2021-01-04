The KLF Starting To Upload Music To Streaming Services

Chill out album cover Courtesy Photo

The KLF have released some of their music on streaming services for the first time in many regions. They have uploaded an eight-track greatest hits album Solid State Logik 1 that includes tracks like “3AM Eternal,” “Last Train to Trancentral” and “What Time is Love?” The music is also being uploaded to YouTube.

There are live versions of a few tracks like “Last Train to Trancentral” and “What Time Is Love,” in addition to the hardcore punk version of “3AM Eternal” that was performed at the Brit Awards in 1992.

A compilation The Works was available in the US for a period of time, but that has been deleted. The band of Bill Drummond and Jimmy Cauty famously left the business in 1992 after their brief, but successful run. They burnt a million pounds they had earned in 1994 on the Scottish Island of Jura in a performance art statement.

They have hinted more music will be uploaded later. According to Clash, the move was supported by a poster put under a bridge in London, which read:

"If you need to know more about the work done by The Justified Ancients of Mu Mu, The Timelords or The KLF, you can find truths, rumours and half-truths scattered across the internet. From these truths, rumours and half-truths, you can form your own opinions. The actual facts were washed down a storm drain in Brixton some time in the late 20th century."

The KLF released four albums, various compilations and singles. Cauty is also a co-founder of The Orb.