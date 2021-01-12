Two Mics From Movo That Are Perfect For Vloggers and Content Creators On a Budget

We are new to the Movo brand, but after testing out these two mics, we are impressed with the products' innovation and quality. Movo is a brand that has the run and gun indie creator in all of us in mind, and it's hard to beat the quality for the price point. We got ahold of the Edge-DI Wirless systme and VXR10 mics to give them a test run.

Movo Edge-DI Wireless Mic System for iOS Devices

The Edge-DI system is fantastic if you are looking to get great sound when shooting with your iPhone/iPad. One of the biggest problems when shooting with an iOS device is sound, especially if you want to go wireless, which often requires a much more expensive setup and various adapter cables. Here you simply plug the receiver into your lightning port, pair it with the transmitter and either plug in the included lav mic or attach a sound source like an iPod or audio source, say like your DJ mixer (as long as you have an RCA to 3.5" cable).

For example, we mounted our iPhone to a tripod, attached the transmitter to our DJ mixer via the booth out (RCA to 3.5 cable), and then got the sound coming from the mixer right to the video. This little experiment took some tweaking, but with some alterations, we could get a decent sounding mix with our video. So using the Edge-DI created a nice little hack for quickly recording DJ sets with a video component.

If you are a vlogger or content creator, you can switch to the lav mic and either record yourself with selfie mode wire-free or use it with a speaking subject on camera. If you need to have two mics, they also make a kit that provides you with two transmitters to have a host and a subject connected wireless. This system is a fantastic solution for bloggers, vloggers, and indie media looking to do interviews or on-camera work but don't have the cash for a DSLR or similar type of pro/prosumer set up. All you need is a decent iPhone and some good ideas, oh, and maybe a little practice. You can even monitor your audio via the receiver, which is clutch for such a compact system and will save your ass from hot/clipping audio.

The kit itself comes with a nice protective case with enough room to stick in a pair of earbuds for monitoring, a lav mic, transmitter (two AAA batteries required), and a receiver.

Pro tip: keep extra batteries and earbuds in your case at all times

Pros:

Low cost MSRP is $139.95 for the single and $199.95 for dual transmitters

Comes with a nice carrying case to protect it during your travels.

Sound is quite good for the price point

You can monitor the sound from receiver

Cons:

When using the line in you need to be VERY careful to make sure your signal is not too hot, otherwise it's distortion city.

No batteries included, so you are not right out the box and go -make sure you have a couple sets.

What's In The Box:

Case

Transmitter

Receiver

Windscreen

Specs:

RF Modulaition: GFSK

Polar Pattern: Omnidirectional

Frequency Band: 2.4 GHz

Frequency Response: 35Hz-14KHz+/-3dB

Signal/Noise: 84dB or more

Distortion: 0.05% or less

RF Output Level: 3mW

Reception Sensitivity: -90dB +/- 3dB / 0dB+1V/Pa, 1kHz

Audio Input Connector: 3.5mm mini jack

Receiver Output Connector: Lightning jack

Range: 60m (197 ft)

Movo VXR10 Universal Cardioid Condenser Video Microphone

You will be hard-pressed to find such a handy microphone that sounds this good at such an incredible price - $39.95. Whoa! This little shotgun mic can be used with your DSLR, Android, iPhone, GoPro, and Osmo Pocket, to name a few. Not doing video, no problem; it's suitable for booming and podcasting too; it's universal, right?

So if you are on a budget, just stop reading and go right to the link and buy this.

The mic mounts via a cold shoe on your camera or whatever rig you are using for your phone/gopro/osmo. You can check out some of their mobile device rigs here, perfect to up your mobile production output in a significant way. It also comes with a windscreen to manage any outdoor noise issues (within reason) and connection cables. The VXR10 runs on phantom power, so no batteries to worry about - another big plus for run and gun newbs.

The mic uses a cardioid condenser capsule to capture decently crisp audio when it's pointed at the subject. This design also helps avoid unwanted noise, but make sure you practice with its range to get a good understanding of the perfect distance. If you use this mic correctly and get it dialed, you won't have to do much in post/editing phase except noodle with the levels a bit.

Pros:

The price is hard to beat

No batteries

Comes with all the cables + case

Sound is great for amateurs and prosumers working on vlogs, podcasts and other content.

Cons:

You can't monitor your sound, so make sure to practice and watch the tutorial course - see below.

Sound is solid, but if you are looking for more pro applications like documentary film making, media interviews, etc. You might want to look at their higher-end mics HERE

What's In The Box:

VXR10 universal video microphone

Shock mount

TRS cable (for DSLRs, video cameras, recorders)

TRRS cable (for smartphones, tablets, computers)

Furry windscreen

Travel bag

6-part video course to master your VXR10

1-Year Warranty

Tutorial Video