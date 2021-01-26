US Live Events Industry Offers Expertise, Venues & Staff For COVID-19 Vaccination Effort To President Biden

The live events business knows how to get these things done and has been on standby since March.

In what should be a no-brainer for the government, the US live event business is offering its support to help vaccinate people across the United States. In a letter sent by the NIVA (National Independent Venue Association), AEG, Bandit Lites, Broadway League, International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), International Association of Venue Managers (IAVM), Live Nation, the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM), the National Independent Talent Organization (NITO), the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), Oak View Group (OVG), and We Make Events to the president, they note that the live event business has the furloughed staff, expertise and venues to quickly ramp up a vaccination operation in cities across the United States.

“Our industry has thousands of venues throughout America that are under mandated closures and sitting empty. Event venues make ideal community vaccination sites: they are located in most urban, suburban and rural communities, often near transit lines and with easy access to parking. Our interiors are clear span with bright work lights and empty standard refrigeration systems. Due to the nature of our business, our buildings and workforce are accustomed to patron queuing and crowd management,” says the letter.

Live events is one of the best prepared, best equipped, most experienced industries in America to manage and control large crowds in a rapid, organized fashion. Moving people in, out, and around a public gathering space swiftly and safely is the foundation of our industry. Additionally, our familiarity using ticketing systems for advanced notification, timed entry and crowd management can greatly improve patient experience before and during vaccination as well as on-site management.

There are several thousand companies in the live event industry which own the equipment and infrastructure required to build vaccination sites. An estimated 95% of live events industry businesses and workers have lost nearly 100% of their revenue, and are ready and willing to get to work immediately. These organizations can design, deliver, and manage the infrastructure as well as the people needed to staff them.”

This would put people who have been furloughed or unemployed for nearly a year back to work and get people who actually know logistics, crowd control and time management, back to doing their jobs. Nightlife and events people work around the clock unlike a bunch of suits and bureaucrats. The logistics of moving massive summer tours for major bands from city to city around the world is logistical wizardry that requires hundreds of people and moving parts to be in perfect sync. Clearly the government hasn’t been able to do that and people are dying. Get nightlife involved and get them back to doing what they do best.