V-MODA's New Brand Identity For 2021- We Catch Up With General Manager Yoshitaka Shibata

V-MODA has just gone through a brand rework and has big plans for the years ahead, including a new ANC headphone.

Just before virtual NAMM, aka Believe In Music, kicked off this week, we got the chance to catch up with V-MODA's General Manager, Yoshi Shibata, to discuss recent changes to their identity, further integration into the Roland family of brands and what's next. A new logo, a more precise vision and a new headphone to kick things off for 2021. Stay tuned, lots of great stuff is in the works!

The New V-MODA 200 ANC

V-MODA Introduces New Brand Identity, Marrying Its Illustrious Past with Its Promising Future

The New Visual Identity Reflects V-MODA's Growth by Drawing on Its Classic Heritage Hexagon and Its Fellow Brand Family Members' Logos

V-MODA, the award-winning manufacturer of the world’s finest high-fidelity audio devices, announces its new brand identity alongside the debut of a new product. The rebrand includes a redesigned logo, a refreshed website and a brand-new tagline to better align with V-MODA’s goal of delivering new and innovative audio products while empowering its customers to fully express themselves creatively.

Entering its third year as a fully-fledged member of the Roland family of brands, V-MODA’s new visual identity reflects both its illustrious past and its promising future, incorporating familiar forms with sleek modern lines to demonstrate the brand’s growth and new developmental direction. The new brand logo takes inspiration from the classic heritage hexagon, a recurring form in V-MODA’s industrial design, while the clean, minimalist lines draw on the logos of its fellow brand family members, BOSS and Roland.

“Roland’s mission of bringing ‘waku waku’ or “thrill and excitement” to creative experiences inspired us to update our brand identity to better reflect V-MODA’s new direction, which includes entering a brand new market segment - active noise cancelling,” said Yoshitaka Shibata, V-MODA General Manager. “Our new logo and tagline embody both our commitment to our growing customer base while staying true to our mission to deliver the best headphones in the most stylish design.”

Red, V-MODA’s new brand accent color, symbolizes passion, courage, and dynamism, reflecting the brand’s dedication to innovation and boldly redefining their category.

In addition to debuting a new logo, the brand has also introduced a new tagline: “Stylish Sound, Your Way.” It is an ode to the ever-expanding customization possibilities V-MODA offers its customers and a reinforcement of its brand pillars of dedication to sound, design, and fashion.