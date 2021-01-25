Watch: Daft Punk Footage From 2007 Lollapalooza Pyramid Set

In the depths of COVID winter without concerts on the horizon, going back to old concert footage can feel like torture, but it is also a reminder that we will be back together again soon. It feels like every few months, someone unearths some good quality footage from a Daft Punk concert that somehow was sitting on someone’s recording device at home. That happened again over the weekend for Daft Punk’s 2007 Lollapalooza festival gig at Grant Park.

The footage covers their show at the festival in pretty good quality. The audio is good and the visual jumps around a little bit between the pyramid and the screens around them (cameras weren’t what they are today), but it is still worth taking a trip down memory lane with the French robots. Whether or not they will ever tour again is likely the biggest question in electronic music, but until then enjoy some of this footage.