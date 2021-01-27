Weedsday Playlist: Cannabis & Tech Today’s Patricia Miller Shares 5 Songs for Your Next Smoke Sesh

A selfie with Jim Belushi while touring Belushi’s Farm in Oregon Courtesy of Patricia Miller

Patricia Miller is a journalist for Innovative Properties Worldwide, specializing in technology, cannabis, and sustainability. As the managing editor for Cannabis & Tech Today, her coverage touches all aspects of the domestic and international cannabis space...including interviews with the industry’s coolest folks like farmer/actor Jim Belushi, hemp entrepreneur Morris Beegle, comedian Aries Spears, and Peak Extracts CEO Katie Stem.

When she's not managing print and digital content for the publication, she frequently hosts the podcast, Cannabis Tech Talks, focused on innovations in cannabis technology and science. After earning her B.A. in Anthropology, Patricia launched her own content production company prior to joining Cannabis & Tech Today. She resides in Denver, Colorado.

With her background, we asked for her to do a Weedsday playlist, drawing on inspiration from nights out in Cambodian nightclubs, kayaking on lakes and more

“Compiling my favorite under-the-influence songs is a difficult task,” shares Patricia. “What’s my mood that day, where am I, and who am I with? So, rather than an all-time greatest compilation, I’ve selected the songs that seem to invariably bring a smile to my face, regardless of time or place.”

1. Wax Tailor - Que Sera

I can’t get enough of this song, especially when I’m paddling across a lake in my kayak. I like to find a particularly scenic viewpoint, fire it up, and let the cares of the world drift away. The chorus beckons again and again, “Whatever will be, will be,” and sometimes that’s the only message I need to hear. As an editor, I appreciate the reminder that very little is in my control and life will go on, one way or another.

2. Jimi Hendrix - Castles Made of Sand

The guitar on this song melts my heart and sets my mind at ease. The lyrics are both tragic and hopeful. They remind me of the impermanence of life and the futility of worry. These castles we’ve built will inevitably slip into the sea, and that’s okay. I’ve always appreciated his spoken-word style of singing and the way he blends poetry with incredible guitar solos. If you can’t appreciate this one, I’m not sure you’ve ever smoked at all.

3. Stromae - Alors On Danse

Though this might sound a bit up-tempo for a stoney playlist, I like the pick me up. As with most songs, my appreciation is largely influenced by the associations I have with it. The first time I heard this particular song, I was in a Cambodian nightclub looking at a sea of enthusiastic locals, jumping and pumping their fists into the air. This area had no sound ordinance, apparently, so the DJ cranked it up to 11 and the crowd raged on well past last call.

4. The Avalanches - Frontier Psychiatrist

This song is dear to my heart for a few reasons. Not only is it a jamming vibe that mixes silliness with a dramatic cacophony of instruments, it was one of my close friend’s favorite tunes before he passed away. The music video is as disjointed as the song itself, but leaves the viewer wanting more. If you don’t find yourself going back for a second listen, you’re probably not high enough.

5. Mayra Andrade - Tan Kalakatan

Admittedly, I haven’t a clue what this song is about. Mayra’s voice pulls me in and I find my mind drifting to places I’ve never been. I imagine swaying in an open-air club on a far-away shore, feeling the heat of the night around me with a salty breeze whisking the sweat from my brow. It’s simultaneously chill and energetic, with a silky smooth vocal track sure to amplify your high.