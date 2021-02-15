The 15 Best Bass Music Tracks of January 2021

January has been a jam-packed month full of top tier releases from a wide range of artists representing a variety of bass music sub-genres. This year is definitely a promising one as the dance music industry continues to stay afloat and spread its influence during the pandemic.

Here are January's top bass music tracks featuring EPTIC, OddKidOut, Nitti Gritti, MIRZHA, camoufly, and more.

1. EPTIC - 'STOP PRETENDING' [MONSTERCAT]

Topping January's chart is EPTIC with his first single after a year-long hiatus. "Stop Pretending." After being on the road touring for the majority of 2019, quarantine allowed the Belgian producer to hunker down and make a lot of new music. While hitting a creative slump at some times, this track is inspired by EPTIC's roots, back when he was producing in his bedroom.

2. ODDKIDOUT - 'MOON WALK' [ALINEA/CREATE MUSIC GROUP]

Originally a touring teenage drummer, Butch Serianni, better known as OddKidOut gives us his new single "Moon Walk." After being gifted Logic Pro for his 15th birthday, the now late 20s producer has brought his talents to the forefront of dance music. "Moon Walk" features extraterrestrial-sounding vocal chops, groovy arpeggios, and impressive sound design.

3. MIRZHA - 'LUV 3020' [JADŪ DALA]

Vancouver-based producer MIRZHA showcases a stellar track "LUV 3020" that will put you in a trance. Making his debut to bass label Jadū Dala, the producer has catapulted his streaming profile to nearly 10,000 monthly listeners on Spotify with only this one single out. The attention to detail put into this track is what makes it so unique. A soothing acoustic guitar transitions us into a heavenly build that eventually leads into a vibey drop with vocal chops with various processing and panning. Give MIRZHA some luv and support him at the start of his journey!

4. LONGSTORYSHORT - 'DYSTOPIA' [PILOT.]

After a successful release on Night Mode, producer longstoryshort delivers "Dystopia" via UKFs sub-label Pilot. This is a menacing bass house banger that is destined to be played at clubs around the world when the time comes. The fierce low-end and stuttering vocal chops make this track stand out amongst others.

5. ATLANT!C - 'LEVEL UP' [BREDNBUTTER]

Québec-based Atlant!c unleashes this trap banger via brednbutter. The French-Canadian producer makes their debut to the Far East Movement's label with additional support by YouTube tastemaker, Trap City. "Level Up" is a high energy release definitely won't disappoint.

6. CAMOUFLY - 'LOVING U' [KAWAII BOUNCE]

Coming off of their APOTHEOSIS EP, camoufly gives us a future bass anthem "Loving U." This is definitely the stand out track on the EP as the producer throws down massive saw waves, buttery low-end, and lavish vocal chops.

7. ARTIX! & MURAY - 'INMORTAL' [BUYGORE]

Argentinian-based producers ARTIX! and MURAY gives us a hip-hop, bass fueled fusion of a track called "INMORTAL." As MURAY makes his Buygore debut and ARTIX! makes his return to the label, the two combine for a seemingly immortal pair. The chaotic bass patches and heavy low-end create a feel-good force that will keep you coming back to this track for multiple listens.

8. JNTHN STEIN - 'WVY' [1990]

Oakland born and LA-based JNTHN STEIN gives us a trap/experimental bass track "WVY". With classical and jazz influence coming from his parents, he started playing jazz in high school and attended the Manhattan School of Music in New York to further pursue his musical endeavors. The producer has many influences from numerous genres and experiences that are all reflected in a track like this.

9. QLANK - 'DRUNK' [NIGHT BASS]

Qlank returns to AC Slater's imprint Night Bass with a bass house tune that is filled with wonky synths and throbbing low end. The LA and Detroit-based house artist continues to expand his production palette by experimenting with new sounds in house music.

10. NITTI GRITTI, RUNN - 'WHERE I BELONG' [PROXIMITY]

Originally teased at his Beyond Wonderland set last summer, Nitti Gritti finally releases this melodic beauty known as "Where I Belong," with spectacular vocals by RUNN. Larger than life synth elements come sweeping in while a steady forceful low end sustains the energy. Nitti Gritti has been able to dive into many dance music subgenres successfully and this track is a testament to that.

11. SAM LAMAR - 'AWAKENING' [SUBSIDIA]

Sam Lamar makes his return to the bass chart with melodic/heavy dubstep stomper "Awakening" that was released via Excision's imprint, Subsidia. This is just one of many gut-wrenching tracks shared with us this year, as the producer continues on with a run of impressive releases.

12. YULTRON - 'GOT THE BLOOD (IMANU REMIX)' [HOPELESS RECORDS]

After his popular alternative release "Got The Blood" showed impressive stream ability, Yultron returns with this killer remix from dutch producer IMANU. This rejuvenated version includes bouncy bass, euphoric arpeggios, and heavy drums while maintaining the beauty of the original.

13. HYPERDAZE - 'MIND' [INDEPENDENT RELEASE]

Making their chart debut is Los Angeles-based producer HYPERDAZE with a spine-chilling three and a half minute track called "Mind." This track features otherworldly arpeggios, punishing effects, and a completely maximized stereo image.

14. DABOW - 'AH NAH' [KUMO COLLECTIVE]

Argentina-based Dabow makes his Kumo Collective debut with wonky synths and pulsating sub-bass over a groovy trap-inspired beat. With collaborations with Capshun and LYNY secured over the past few months, Dabow is on a great run.

15. INF1N1TE - 'FISTS UP' [EMENGY]

Closing off this month's chart is INF1N1TE with a brutal track "Fists Up". Coming off of his newly released Terror EP, the producer returns to his bass roots after dabbling into the hip hop genre over the past few months.

Stream the full chart below: