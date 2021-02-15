The 15 Best Progressive House Tracks Of January 2021

As the New Year of 2021 set in motion January brought with is some excellent new music from labels and artists around the world including artists like Dmitry Molosh, GRAZZE, Cid Inc, Sandra Collins, Micke, and more.

Although much of the dance floor world has still been or returned back to a pause, there has been a faithful discipline by producers to generate creative new tracks despite it all. It really is amazing how music becomes a bridge to connect people of all different walk of life together from producers collaborating to fans listening and interacting, there is no doubt music still brings us together. Let's take a look at some of the best Progressive House tracks making those connections for the month of January 2021.

1. "ORCHARD (ORIGINAL MIX)" - DMITRY MOLOSH [MANGO ALLEY]

Out of golden summer tones and autumnal harvest, Dmitry Molosh emerges through the "Orchard." From the broad banks of the Mukhavets River, beautiful sonic timbres create a rich sonic hue that glitters in sparkling sunlit patterns. A smooth bassline cadence fills the musical canvas as wonderful shards reveal themselves in sultry percussive rhythms and an exalted air of triumph oozes from every bar. From the original to all the excellent remixes, this one delivers!

2. "CANACONA (ORIGINAL MIX)" - GRAZZE [SUDBEAT MUSIC]

GRAZZE's music has graced labels like Yoshitoshi, BeatFreak and Beat Boutique, which brings an air of excitement and anticipation to this new release on Hernan Cattaneo's label, Sudbeat Music. The title track "Canacona" is a brooding and hypnotic affair, with textural and spacious vibes ebbing and flowing from the off, as the subtle melodics flow, creating tension and anticipation. Where deepness meets a swagger and the groove unfurls its magic.

3. "GROUND CONTROL (ORIGINAL MIX)" - CID INC [REPLUG RECORDS]

The first Replug release of the year includes tracks from label managers Cid Inc. and Orsen joining forces once again to release a three track EP of previously unreleased music. Cid Inc. starts the EP with the earth moving, acid fueled "Ground Control." This is 303 ladened juggernaut, which evolves and accumulates energy and anticipation over a meticulously produced 9 minute journey. The summit of the track is reached after a nearly 2 minute break, which twists and turns as the distorted filters and envelopes work their magic, reaching their crescendo with a thunderous re-entry, which drives the track back to its core finale.

4. "ZERO LOGIC REDUX (EXTENDED MIX)" - SANDRA COLLINS & MICKE [PERFECTO BLACK]

Perfecto Black's first release of the year, welcomes back Sandra Collins and Micke with the ethereal "Zero Logic Redux." Filled with nostalgia, this one features beautifully woven layers of vocals, pads, subtle melodies, chugging bass and slamming beats that culminate in a heavenly breakdown of epic proportions.

5. "TOUGH LOVE (CALLECAT REMIX)" - SHANIL ALOX & PERC CAPSULE [BEVEL REC]

The Bevel Rec imprint continues there solid string of releases with a new original and remixes from Shanil Alox and Perc Capsule with "Tough Love." Artist Callecat puts a special touch on the track with a melodic and cinematic remix.

6. "HARMONIC CONVERGENCE (ORIGINAL MIX)" - STAN KOLEV [OUTTA LIMITS]

Bulgarian born and now Miami-based producer Stan Kolev is a music machine with over 700 releases he continues to put out top quality music year after year. Stan starts out with a bang with his new original "Harmonic Convergence" on the Outta Limits label.

7. "MESOPOTAMIA (EXTENDED MIX)" - RAUSCHHAUS & PEER KUSIV [ZEROTHREE]

Rauschhaus and fellow German producer Peer Kusiv team up on this brand-new release as Peer adds his techno infused progressive sounds which match perfectly with those highly recognizable grooves we are so very used to. "Mesopotamia" is full of special one shots, a deep driving bass and clever synth work that really takes centre stage throughout the breakdowns. Real prog lovers get ready, this one is a stunner!

8. "ASTRAEUS (ORIGINAL MIX)" - PAUL ANGELO & DON ARGENTO [CLUBSONICA RECORDS]

Clubsonica Records continues a strong start to the year by welcoming Paul Angelo and Don Argento back to the label this time for their first original releases on the imprint with their EP entitled "Astraeus." Punchy beats and a tough, muscular groove set the foundation for a storyboard of fragmented arps, symphonic overlays and piercing stabs. Pushing a dramatic narrative, icy swells and percolating effects drift across the main break, gently teasing the senses before giving way to an energetic roll and groovy drop.

9. "UN RÊVE ÉTRANGE (RODRIGUEZ JR. REMIX)" - RODRIGUEZ JR., SETH SCHWARZ, HICKY & KALO [PLAISIRS SONORES RECORDS]

Rodriguez Jr. debuts on Hicky & Kalo's imprint Plaisirs Sonores this January with a scintillating new remix. An artist that needs little introduction, the French maestro Rodriguez Jr. has put his signature touch to "Un Rêve Étrange," an original work from label founders Hicky & Kalo and mesmerizing violinist Seth Schwarz. The inimitable producer brings the track into a world of his own, elevating the intensity with a fusion of the emotive melodies and a firm, rolling groove. The sleek rework offers up a captivating journey into a melodic yet melancholic dimension.

10. "TULUMINATI (PHONOLIS REMIX)" - BARRERA [LAIKA SOUNDS]

California based producer Barrera brings a new original "Tuluminati" to the consistently solid LAIKA Sounds label based in Los Angeles. Along with several stellar remixes, the track gets the touch of California producer Phonolis whom creates an intriguing and chugging progressive remix with eclectic synth work.

11. "EYE OF THE STORM (MODEM REMIX)" - FUR COAT & DELHIA DE FRANCE [RENAISSANCE RECORDS]

Renaissance Records has been releasing quality music since 1992 and they continue to work with creative and innovative artists. The label's latest release includes Fur Coat with "Eye Of The Storm" featuring Delhia De France with a solid remix featured here from Modem with a breakbeat progressive style.

12. "UAV ALIADO (ORIGINAL MIX)" - NICHOLAS VAN ORTON [BALKAN CONNECTION]

From Buenos Aires, Argentina he is an autodidact artist, usually working under the alias Nicholas Van Orton and is known for quality productions. In the latest on Balkan Connection he features the original "UAV Aliado" as one of three tracks on the new EP.

13. "FRAGILE STAR (ORIGINAL MIX)" - KATRIN SOUZA & ANDY WOLDMAN [MANUAL MUSIC]

An international affair here as Mexico based Andy Woldman teams up with Russian Katrin Souza to drop their collaborative single "Fragile Star" on the Dutch Manual Music imprint. The two create an evolving vibe in pads, melody and rhythm that has a playful yet dark characteristic that works perfectly.

14. "RHIA (BEAUTY) FEAT. MOON ATON (ORIGINAL MIX)" - DJ JOMA [COLOUR AND PITCH]

Talented Belfast DJ Joma makes his production debut on Colour and Pitch with melodic deep house cut "Rhia," featuring spoken word vocals from German artist Moon Aton. His first ever production, "Rhia" caught the label's ears thanks to its dreamy and melodic, evocative goodness with wistful atmosphere perfectly reflected by Moon Aton's beautiful musings on Johann Wolfgang von Goethe's words: "the soul that sees beauty may sometimes walk alone."

15. "UN JOUR (ORIGINAL MIX)" - CARSTEN HALM [LOST ON YOU]

Lost on You is turning three years old and starts 2021 in a celebration mode with a fourteen track album featuring new talented rising artists including Carsten Halm with his new original "Un Jour" on the label's Discovery Series 003 album. While it is a must-have for any person that loves techno music by the same token, with every cent of download proceeds going to help the neediest all over Africa. The music is hard-hitting, eclectic, and full of the kind of latent energy to set dancefloors alight in the small hours and makes for a valuable addition to not only your hard drive but to the lives of some of the less fortunate in this world.

