The 15 Best Tech-House Tracks Of January 2021

We provide an essential catalogue for tech-house heads and house music lovers with this month's chart.

Jamie Jones Koury Angelo

We are finally in 2021, with hopes of a better year and a bright horizon for the music industry. In the meantime, we continue polishing up the chart with the best tech-house releases of past months. And to kick off the year on the right foot, we have great tracks from Stanny Abram, Jamie Jones, Slash & Dope, amongst others.

See past charts here:

1. “Deep” - Max Esposito [Puccioenza Records]

Italian DJ and producer Max Esposito brings to his label, an energetic tech-house track accentuated by the percussions and driven by a lead female vocal sample.

2. "Every Little Thing (Stanny Abram Remix)" - Jess Bays [Glasgow Underground]

Stanny Abrams adds his tech-house skills to Jess Bays' "Every Little Thing." This instant hit rolls with a seductive groove, rolling percussion, and superb vocals.

3. "Keep This Thing Rolling" - Freejak, Josh Hunter [Simma Black]

This fantastic "rolling" club banger brings up the frenzy, as does a well-treated vocal and voracious drums.

4. "Pepper Shaker" - Sllash & Doppe [Boom Boom Room]

Sllash & Doppe are pleased to announce on their new imprint, another fresh groove tech-house tune ready to shake the dancefloors.

5. "Yoruba" - Sllash & Doppe [Toolroom]

Toolroom delivers the 2021 installment of their flagship This Is Toolroom series, featuring a trio of collaborations from Mark Knight alongside new music from Sllash & Doppe, Danny Howard, and more.

6. "NDope" - Aldo Cadiz, Andre Butano [Maya]

This dope track is part of Uncle Frank EP by Aldo Cadiz and Andre Butano, released on the legendary Maya imprint.

7. "Alright Alright" - Gettoblaster [Spacedisco Records]

Paul Anthony and Zach Bletz, a.k.a Gettoblaster, are two American producers from Chicago and Detroit who have been in the spotlight over the past year. Now they serve up another of their party-primed house bangers.

8. "No Victim" – NIGHTLAB [Undr The Radr]

NIGHTLAB comes with an outstanding EP on the renowned Roger Sanchez's Undr The Radr label.

9. "Body & Soul" - Go Freek, Flash 89 [SOLOTOKO]

Go Freek and Flash 89 team up to kick-off 2021 with the new single "Body and Soul" by Sonny Fodera's Solotoko label.

10. "Like This" - Ron Costa [Sola]

For the next chapter on Solardo's Sola imprint, French tech-house producer Ron Costa delivers the energetic three-track Pisah EP.

11. "Electric Mama" - Jamie Jones, Harvy Valencia [Hottrax]

Label-boss Jamie Jones teams up with Colombia's Harvy Valencia for a sizzling two-tracker EP Electric Mama. The title track stomps its way through a series of electrifying peaks and throughs while oddball sensibilities and samples pop throughout.

12. "Eskko" - Mat.Theo [Reshape Black]

This funky track is part of the Signals - Volume 1, a compilation released on the Reshape Black imprint full of dancefloor bangers.

13. "Sociopath" - Sound Process [Sublease Music]

Sound Process drops three new tracks on Steve Bug's exalted Sublease Music imprint. First up is the title track "Sociopath," a tough, rolling groove with a deeply infectious vibe.

14. "Be Diferent" - Hernandez.D [Beachside Records]

Beachside Records presents Hernandez.D new EP titled Be Diferent, with two powerful tracks full of great grooves that Hernandez.D handles very well.

15. "Knock Over" – Azteca [Fine Music]

Fine Music delivers a sublime EP led by the superb "Knock Over" tune and packed with remixes by Andrew Azara, James Wyler, and Lorik.

Stream the whole list here: