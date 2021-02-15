The 15 Best Techno Tracks of January 2021

If these 15 tracks are any indication, techno is going to really expand in 2021.

It's a new dawn for those producing this music which is normally intended for a dance floor or a festival and surprisingly enough, the target still remains the same. The drive to create has only grown among the true heads in the scene. Higher-paid and more, well-known arts have seemed to step in the shadows. Or perhaps they just went to Tulum to play some Covid-friendly (not) parties.....

1. "UTOPIA" - GRINDVIK & SYLVIE MAZIARZ [SECOND STATE]

These two Berlin-based producers collaborated on Second State for five mind-expanding tunes including this otherworldly beauty appropriately titled, "Utopia."

2. "FUTURE DANCEFLOOR" - ALIGNMENT [VOXNOX]

After appearing on our chart of 2020's best techno just last month, Alignment is back in the techno chart with this hard trance madness he's titled "Future Dancefloor."

3. "COSMO DISKO" - SLAM [SOMA RECORDS]

Slam's first EP of the year. Final Conflict is quite diverse. The title track is hard as nails, "Pyrrhic" is deep and maniacal, while "Cosmo Disko" is more of an electro vibe which I can really get behind.

4. "VARIATIONS V1" - RADIO SLAVE [REKIDS]

Radio Slave kicks the door wide open on 2021 with four blistering cuts that all seem to share specific elements yet differ each in their own way. Hence, the title of the E.P., Variations.

5. "ANKALI" - RNDM ORDER [TAKE HIT]

"Ankali" by RNDM ORDER has just enough aggression to help alleviate that pandemic fatigue. Turn it up and rock out.

6. "BASS POWER (ALAN FITZPATRICK REMIX)" OSCAR L [KENJA RECORDS]

Alan Fitzpatrick brings out the hoovers for this past-paced, smashing remix of Oscar L's "Bass Power."

7. "SEA KELP (JEROME HILL REMIX)" BOGLIN [HYDRAULIX]

Release #105 on D.A.V.E. The Drummer's long-running imprint, Hydraulix comes from U.K. duo, Boglin and it features this banging remix from none other than Jerome Hill.

8. "STAVRO" - FREAKG [SQNC]

Hailing from Paraguay, FreakG contributed this piece of dizzying techno to SQNC's first compilation of 2021.

9. "THE MASSES SEEKING FOR TRUTH"- HIOLL [MOMENTS IN TIME]

Cuban techno stalwart, DJ Hioll goes hard and fast on his Subdued Nation E.P. via Rudosa's Moments In Time imprint.

10. "STOMP!"- MILLHOUSE [GOMBOC RECORDS]

The title of this Millhouse cut says it all. Turn it up, bang your head, and stomp!

11. "TROUBADOUR"- KUSP [REKIDS]

For the past two plus years, UK duo, KUSP have been building an impressive resumé consisting of releases on only the best labels in techno including Octopus Recordings, We Are The Brave, and many, many more. So to begin 2021, they put another notch in the belt with an impressive five track EP on Rekids and it includes this speaker-pounder titled, "Troubadour."

12. "WHERE HAVE YOU BEEN ALL MY LIFE (PAPERMACHETIGER PLANET MOOG REMIX)"- PERRY FARRELL [LAST MAN MUSIC]

Perry Farrell just put out a box set chronicling some of his best work before and after his time with Jane's Addiction and along with it came some pretty rad remixes. Maceo Plex, Booka Shade, UNKLE any many others contributed, but what sticks on the wall for me is this hypnotic techno gem courtesy of PaperMacheTiger.

13. "CODE RED (AYAKO MORI REMIX)" - NATALINO NUNES [MECHANIKAL HARD]

Sinister, apocalyptic techno at its' finest right here. "Code Red" is the name of the track by Natalino Nunes with Ayako Mori on devastatingly good remix duties.

14. "DEEP WATER"- ANFISA LETYAGO [N:S:DA]

With appearances already on Drumcode, Rekids, and Hoflush in just the past year, Siberian producer, Anfisa Letyago is quickly developing a reputation as techno's next rising star. Don't take my word for it though. Listen for yourself here on "Deep Water" which is part of her newest solo outing on her brand-new imprint, N:S:DA.

15. "EVOLUTION" - LUCAS WIRTH [MECHANIKAL]

Play this banger as loud as possible once the countdown begins to feel the full effect of the acid explosion.

Stream the techno chart uninterrupted via the playlist below: