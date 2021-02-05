Ambient Meditations Season 2 - Vol 34 - Chihei

Our complete podcast series is available on these fine platforms and on Mixcloud + Soundcloud - below at the end of the post is our complete Ambient Meditation Series and Spotify Playlist that is updated weekly:

For episode 34, we are joined by Chihei Hatakeyama, a sound artist, mastering engineer, and record label founder based in Japan. His new album Late Spring is out on Gearbox Records (one of our favorite new labels pressing up jazz, electronic, etc.) on April 7th and the first single "Sound of Air" on 2/12. Chihei's mix presents an authentic soundscape vibe, with immense beautiful ambient caverns to get lost in and what you might call the true definition of Ambient music in this beautiful genre halo we call Chillout. A presentation of artists dedicated to the art of sound design and musical white space, many of whom you may have never heard of unless you are a hardcore fan of the genre.

Ambient Meditations Mix by Chihei

Harry Bertoia / Glowing Sounds

Ned Milligan / Sternal Sky

Channelers / Moving Through My Second Self

Robert Haigh / The Secret Life of Air

Opinion / Transcontinental

Cool Maritime / Forest Bathing

Chihei Hatakeyama / Thunder Ringing in the Distance

Shorelights / Untitled

Pontiac Streator & Ulla Straus / Item 4

Pendant / KVL-LWQ

Merrin Karras / Unleashed

Anthéne and Andrew Tasselmyer / Progressions, Pt 2

Andrew Chalk / Shadows From The Album Skies

Chihei Hatakeyama / Long Shadows

Chihei Hatakeyama – Bio

Chihei Hatakeyama is a sound artist, mastering engineer, and record label founder who was born in 1978 and lives in Tokyo. He has performed for years under his given name and also as one half of the electroacoustic duo Opitope alongside Tomoyoshi Date. Hatakeyama became involved in music through playing the electric guitar in a few rock-oriented bands in his teenage years. Subsequently, a laptop computer superseded his bands as his main platform. Hatakeyama polychromes memory-evoking soundscapes with various recorded materials of acoustic instruments such as guitars, vibraphone, and piano; mostly played by hand and processed time and time again via laptop.

His first album 'Minima Moralia' was commissioned for release by the Chicago-based label kranky in early 2006. Since then, multiple albums have been released by Room 40, Under The Spire, Hibernate Records, Magic Book Records, Home Nomal, OwnRecords, Spekk, Dronarivm, Constellation Tatsu, Glacial Movements Records, and his own label White Paddy Mountain.

In 2013, Hatakeyama founded the record label White Paddy Montain, which has since released over 40 recordings by some of the most accomplished musicians and modern ambient musicians, shoegaze and folk musicians in Japan.

In recent years, Hatakeyama continues to evolve his sound via analogue synthesizer, modular synthesizer, and compact guitar effector, in constant search of new directions.