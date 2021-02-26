Ambient Meditations Season 2 - Vol 37 - Qrion
Our complete podcast series is available on these fine platforms and on Mixcloud + Soundcloud - below at the end of the post is our complete Ambient Meditation Series and Spotify Playlist that is updated weekly:
Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Acast | TuneIn | Pocket Casts | Breaker | Stitcher
Ambient Meditations Season 2 - Vol 37 - Qrion
For the 37th episode of Ambient Meditations, we are joined by up-and-coming Japanese artist Qrion, making noise in the electronic music world with her deep and vibey sounds. Originally hailing from Sapporo, she brings a wide-open, melodic deepness to her dance tunes and remixes that feel in tune with her mountainous hometown. Qrion leans into this quieter side of her production and pulls out a beautiful, emotionally spacious, and feel-good mix that feels almost like a personal soundtrack. So maybe find a fine Japanese whisky to pair with this selection, and appreciate the fine craftsmanship of Qrion.
Tracklist
1. Tomasz Mrenca - On the Other Side (ft. Hania Rani)
2. Qrion - It's All Over
3. Efdemin - Oh, Lovely Appearance of Death
4. Bvdub - Your Painted Armor Aches to Crack
5. The Cinematic Orchestra - Lessons (Dorian Concept Remix)
6. Martin Roth - More Amor Por Favor
7. C418 - Sweden
8. Burial - In McDonalds
9. Four Tet - Parallel 10
10. Grandbrothers - Auberge
11. Liam Mour - Give Me Your Light and I'll Drive
12. Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaur - Islas Canarias
13. Haruka Nakamura - Lang
14. Hammock - Cliffside
15. Falling - Ben Salisbury
16. Patricia - Julia Set
17. Susumu Yokota - Long Long Silk Bridge
18. Uppermost - Overclouds
Season 2 on Soundcloud
Season 1 on Soundcloud
Spotify Playlist (Updated Weekly)
Biography
Born and raised in the snowy city of Sapporo, Qrion takes inspiration from all the environments at her whim with a signature sound that oozes genuine artistry. There's a reason why she was named on Forbes Japan's 30 Under 30: Qrion has graced labels such as Anjunadeep, This Never Happened, Mad Decent, and more. Qrion proves her mettle as an excellent remixer, too, lending her future-focused sound to artists like Alina Baraz, Lane 8, Andrew Bayer, and more. Ranging from soft, exquisite beats to '90s-adjacent dancefloor numbers, Qrion delivers a versatile flair to electronic music.
Last year, she took her releases to the next level through her Waves EP and her Apple Music One Mix on Beats 1. Previously sharing the stage with Above & Beyond, Porter Robinson, and Tourist, 2019 saw Qrion join deadmau5's Cube V3 Tour and perform at ABGT350 Live from Prague, Anjunadeep's Printworks showcase, and festivals such as NoisePop, Tomorrowland, and HARD.
Gaining momentum in 2020, Qrion embarked on a tour with Spencer Brown and made festival appearances at EDC Mexico and Groove Cruise. Despite COVID-19, Qrion performed live-streamed sets for Mat Zo's Stratosfest on Minecraft and Insomniac's Day Trip showcase.
Additionally, Qrion partnered with Spotify to curate Qrion's track IDs, a regularly-updated playlist with over 7,000 followers. To Qrion, innovation is key: her unwavering ability to remain connected with her community through music prevails despite the music industry's current limitations.