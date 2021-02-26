Qrion leans into the quieter side of her production and pulls out a beautiful, emotionally spacious, and feel-good mix that feels almost like a personal soundtrack.

Ambient Meditations Season 2 - Vol 37 - Qrion

Ambient Meditations Season 2 - Vol 37 - Qrion

For the 37th episode of Ambient Meditations, we are joined by up-and-coming Japanese artist Qrion, making noise in the electronic music world with her deep and vibey sounds. Originally hailing from Sapporo, she brings a wide-open, melodic deepness to her dance tunes and remixes that feel in tune with her mountainous hometown. Qrion leans into this quieter side of her production and pulls out a beautiful, emotionally spacious, and feel-good mix that feels almost like a personal soundtrack. So maybe find a fine Japanese whisky to pair with this selection, and appreciate the fine craftsmanship of Qrion.

Tracklist

1. Tomasz Mrenca - On the Other Side (ft. Hania Rani)

2. Qrion - It's All Over

3. Efdemin - Oh, Lovely Appearance of Death

4. Bvdub - Your Painted Armor Aches to Crack

5. The Cinematic Orchestra - Lessons (Dorian Concept Remix)

6. Martin Roth - More Amor Por Favor

7. C418 - Sweden

8. Burial - In McDonalds

9. Four Tet - Parallel 10

10. Grandbrothers - Auberge

11. Liam Mour - Give Me Your Light and I'll Drive

12. Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaur - Islas Canarias

13. Haruka Nakamura - Lang

14. Hammock - Cliffside

15. Falling - Ben Salisbury

16. Patricia - Julia Set

17. Susumu Yokota - Long Long Silk Bridge

18. Uppermost - Overclouds

Qrion

Biography

Born and raised in the snowy city of Sapporo, Qrion takes inspiration from all the environments at her whim with a signature sound that oozes genuine artistry. There's a reason why she was named on Forbes Japan's 30 Under 30: Qrion has graced labels such as Anjunadeep, This Never Happened, Mad Decent, and more. Qrion proves her mettle as an excellent remixer, too, lending her future-focused sound to artists like Alina Baraz, Lane 8, Andrew Bayer, and more. Ranging from soft, exquisite beats to '90s-adjacent dancefloor numbers, Qrion delivers a versatile flair to electronic music.

Last year, she took her releases to the next level through her Waves EP and her Apple Music One Mix on Beats 1. Previously sharing the stage with Above & Beyond, Porter Robinson, and Tourist, 2019 saw Qrion join deadmau5's Cube V3 Tour and perform at ABGT350 Live from Prague, Anjunadeep's Printworks showcase, and festivals such as NoisePop, Tomorrowland, and HARD.

Gaining momentum in 2020, Qrion embarked on a tour with Spencer Brown and made festival appearances at EDC Mexico and Groove Cruise. Despite COVID-19, Qrion performed live-streamed sets for Mat Zo's Stratosfest on Minecraft and Insomniac's Day Trip showcase.

Additionally, Qrion partnered with Spotify to curate Qrion's track IDs, a regularly-updated playlist with over 7,000 followers. To Qrion, innovation is key: her unwavering ability to remain connected with her community through music prevails despite the music industry's current limitations.