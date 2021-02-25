Cannabis Industry Spotlight: Oakland Extracts Launches Limited Edition PAX Era Pod Honoring Black History Month

Oakland Extracts Photo courtesy of Oakland Extracts

In recognition of Black History Month, legacy cannabis brand Oakland Extracts is partnering with PAX Labs to release a limited edition Oakland Extracts PAX Era pod to benefit Oakland-based Supernova Women.

Founded in 2015 by Black and Brown women, Supernova Women empowers people of color to become self-sufficient shareholders in the cannabis industry. Supernova's Workforce Development program is part of an effort by The City of Oakland to advance opportunities in the cannabis industry for those most harmed by the war on drugs. Specifically, this first-of-its-kind program supports equity business owners as they grow, and provides equity employees with the training and experience needed for placement on the path to high-quality, well-paying jobs within the cannabis industry and beyond.

“The goal of Supernova Women's workforce development program is not just to provide people with jobs or skills training, we want to develop them to be future leaders in this industry who go on to build long and prosperous careers,” said Amber Senter, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Supernova Women in a statement. “Communities impacted by the failed war on drugs deserve to benefit from the cannabis industry through ownership and also through well-paying jobs and stable careers."

Oakland Extracts is a Black-owned cannabis company dedicated to providing quality extracts at everyday prices. After struggling to secure funding needed to transition into recreational cannabis following passage of Prop. 64, Oakland Extracts formed a unique partnership with Jetty Extracts. OE currently operates out of Jetty's Oakland lab and partners with the leading extracts brand on sales and marketing.

“I am beyond excited to launch our first ever vape, and giving back to our friends at Supernova makes it even sweeter,” explains Oakland Extracts Co-Founder Terryn Buxton. “Jetty is the perfect partner for OE, with its state-of-the-art lab and it’s commitment to giving back to the community. We couldn’t be more pleased to be working with like minded brands like Jetty, PAX and Eaze around shared values and social impact.”

The Oakland Extracts Supernova live resin sauce Pax Era Pod in Sorta Citrus Kush is be available exclusively on Eaze and 25% of proceeds will go directly to Supernova Women. The tangy, sweet citrus flavor of a fresh tangerine permeates this indica-heavy blend of OrangeAde and 3 Bears Kush.