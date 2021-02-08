Caribou Details 'Suddenly Remixes' Album With Four Tet, Toro Y Moi, Jessy Lanza

Caribou Thomas Neukum

Caribou has announced a full remix album for his excellent 2020 album Suddenly. The remix collection will include reworks by the likes of India Jordan, Four Tet, Toro Y Moi, Jessy Lanza and others. Some of the remixes were includes in a remix EP released last year.

“Sometimes remixes are commissioned to be marketing tools or to make the music functional in a club. But for me, there’s only one reason to get remixes done: because I’m a giddy fan of the remixer,” says Dan Snaith about the collection of remixes.

“Looking down the tracklisting of this remix album, it’s a thrill to see a list of producers whose music I find so inspiring collected there. Some are established artists, some are just starting out; some I messaged, begging a remix, right after coming across their music for the first time; and some are dear friends whose music I’ve loved for a while—but in every case, I feel very lucky to hear their music and mine connected on this remix album.”

Caribou has released a Koreless remix of “Never Come Back” to along with the announcement today. Suddenly Remixes will be released on March 12 via Merge Records. Pre-order the collection here.

Suddenly Remixes Tracklist

1. Never Come Back (Koreless Remix)

2. Never Come Back (Four Tet Remix)

3. Home (Toro y Moi Remix)

4. Sunny’s Time (Logic1000 Remix)

5. Sister (Floating Points Remix)

6. Ravi (Shanti Celeste Remix)

7. You and I (Jessy Lanza Mix)

8. Sunny’s Time (Prince Nifty Saddle Up Mix)

9. Never Come Back (Floating Points Remix)

10. Never Come Back (Morgan Geist Remix)

11. Sunny’s Time (Kareem Ali Remix)

12. Like I Loved You (India Jordan Remix)