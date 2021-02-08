Carl Cox Biography 'Oh Yes, Oh Yes' Arriving In August

Carl Cox Winter Music Conference 2019 WMC

Carl Cox’s biography Oh Yes, Oh Yes, will be released later this year after a delay. The book will arrive on White Rabbit Books, which specializes in music and is part of Orion Publishing.

"I was looking for a publishing partner who would understand how important it is for me to share my story and insights to a global audience but who could also understand and respect how I connect with people on an individual level,” says Cox about the book. “White Rabbit gets it. They not only have the clout and backing of a big player, but the personal touch that I need in order to fully share my life on and off the dancefloor."

The description for the book says that the DJ is “finally ready to tell his incredible story.”

The book was supposed to be released last July, but now has been pushed to August 19 because of the pandemic. It can be pre-ordered now online.