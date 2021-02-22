Well damn. I had a whole post ready to go trying to decipher this video, but the reason was there all along. Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter aka Daft Punk have broken up. After 28 years of pioneer electronic music from the ground up, the French robots are going their separate ways. They announced it in a video uploaded to their YouTube this morning.

The news was confirmed by their longtime publicist Kathryn Frazier.

The video has a scene from their 2006 Electroma film where Thomas Bangalter explodes. It then cuts to a still of with their hands together and the dates 1993-2021, to indicate that this is the end of the road for them. This in all likelihood means there won’t be one final tour for them.

1993-2021 Screenshot via YouTube

It is hard to put into words their impact in the initial shock, but the French duo released four studio albums (five if you include the TRON:Legacy soundtrack) and two incredible live albums. Homework and Discovery are widely considered to be two of the best dance albums ever, while Random Access Memories sent them to a new stratosphere in popular music, winning five Grammys.

Listen to those albums today and remember what they gave us.