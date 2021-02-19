Denzel Curry & Kenny Beats Tab Smino, Arlo Parks, Robert Glasper, Kenny The Butcher & More For 'UNLOCKED 1.5'

Denzel Curry & Kenny Beats are reimagining their 2020 mixtape 'UNLOCKED' with the help of some outstanding artists.

Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats are reviving their mixtape UNLOCKED by tabbing a group of rappers, musicians and producers to help re-imagine the project on UNLOCKED 1.5. They have worked with Robert Glasper, Joey Bada$$, Arlo Parks, Smino, Kenny Mason, Benny The Butcher and others to add new heat to the mixtape that was originally conceived in a session for Kenny Beats’s freestyle studio series The Cave.The pair then locked in some studio time to create the full album in a very short period of time.

1.5 adds a new twist to the project and some familial revelations as well. The first single "So.Incredible.pkg" is a reinterpretation from Robert Glasper and features Smino. During the process of this collaboration, Denzel and Smino discovered they are actually cousins, which Smino calls out on the track.

UNLOCKED 1.5 will be released on March 5. Pre-orders will go live on February 26. They will be offering a limited edition triple LP in a triple gatefold jacket featuring the original UNLOCKED, UNLOCKED 1.5, and UNLOCKED Instrumentals. There will also be limited edition Denzel Curry x Kenny Beats UNLOCKED Presspop inc. figurine set, a limited edition UNLOCKED 1.5 cassette tape, and a limited edition UNLOCKED 1.5 merch capsule.

Listen to "So.Incredible.pkg" now and see the tracklist below.

Tracklist:

1. So.Incredible.pkg (Robert Glasper Version) Ft. Smino

2. Track07 (Georgia Anne Muldrow Version) Ft. Arlo Parks

3. 'Cosmic'.m4a (Alchemist Version) Ft. Joey Bada$$

4. Take_it_Back_v2 (Charlie Heat Version)

5. Pyro (Sango Leak) Ft. Kenny Mason

6. Lay_Up.m4a (Jay Versace Version)

7. DIET_1.5 Ft. Benny the Butcher

8. Take_it_Back_v2 (GODMODE 950 Version)