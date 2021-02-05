EP Review: Octo Octa - She's Calling EP

Octo Octa delivers an outstanding new EP to connect you to the dancefloor and the inner nature goddess inside you.

Creators of one of our top albums of 2019, Octo Octa is back with a new EP today, She’s Calling. In addition to being a cracker of an EP, 50% of the profits are being donated to charity, so if you really want to support, pick up a copy on Bandcamp for Bandcamp Friday though vinyls are sold out right now.

50% of the profits from the EP will be donated to the Sylvia Rivera Law Project (SRLP), which works to guarantee that all people are free to self-determine their gender identity and expression, regardless of income or race, and without facing harassment, discrimination, or violence.

The EP kicks off with the dancefloor belter “Goddess Calling” that has the power of the goddess in your life with breaks and relentless percussion and a nice melodic touch on top. “Find Your Way Home” was written right before the pandemic took hold. It was originally supposed to be about finding your way back home when around the world, but that turned into an internal journey in 2020. It opens with some groovy four-on-the-floor house music with a melodic touch, before switching up about halfway through as many of her tracks do with touch of light acid. The EP eventually settles with “Spell For Nature” that has subdued breaks in between soft piano, fx and a swirling synths. A poem about nature personified as a goddess helps tie the theme of the EP together.

