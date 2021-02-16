Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra Announce Surprise New Collab Album 'Promises'

Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra promises Cover Art Luaka Bop

Well this is a wonderful surprise. Today, Floating Points, jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders and The London Symphony Orchestra have announced a new album together titled Promises.

There aren’t many details at the moment, but we do know it will be released on David Byrne's Luaka Bop label on March 26th. There will be nine songs or “Movements” on the record. Normally, getting an entire symphony to record an album can be quite the challenge given their demanding schedule for performing and scoring, but with symphonies no longer playing gigs, they have more time.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

See a short trailer for the album and the tracklist below. You can pre-order the project here.

Tracklist:

01. Movement 1

02. Movement 2

03. Movement 3

04. Movement 4

05. Movement 5

06. Movement 6

07. Movement 7

08. Movement 8

09. Movement 9