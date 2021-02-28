How It Was Made: ONYVAA - Lost Angeles EP [KNTXT]

Over the past couple of years, Los Angeles-based artist ONYVAA has seen a rapid rise in the techno scene for both her music and her live performances around the world. Her latest offering, the four-track Lost Angeles EP, sees her continuing her string of excellent releases via Charlotte de Witte's KNTXT imprint. With such a unique live setup, we asked her to break down the new release for the latest installment of our How It Was Made series.

Words and photos by ONYVAA

ONYVAA - Lost Angeles EP [KNTXT]

MODEL 1

I always use this mixer in the studio and on the road! Love the sound quality and functionality of this mixer so much.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

MODEL 1



ROLAND TR8-S

I started with my TR8S to make a beat with samples that I have uploaded into the machine and started to jam until I chose most drum elements. I prefer to jam like this and getting into the groove instead of drawing patterns in front of a computer screen, it just feels more intuitive for me.



ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ROLAND TR8-S



BEATSTEP PRO

Then I created a sequence with my BeatStepPro which is linked to my Eurorack to shape some more drum elements and created some loops for the groove.



BEATSTEP PRO



ACID LAB M303 + Mutable Instruments Plaits

This is one of my favourite and most frequently used modules. The original transistors and closest replacements are used to get as close as you will get to a TB-303. I created some sequences with the Mutable Instruments Plaits to create a rolling atmosphere in the background and added some delay with my Eventide TimeFactor Delay Effect Pedal.



ACID LAB M303 + Mutable Instruments Plaits



KORG MINILOGUE XD

I used this for the main synth line, I love to create my own presets with this synth, it's one of my favourite synths I own, and I love to perform live with this guy.

KORG MINILOGUE XD

Behringer TD-3 Analog Bass Line Synthesizer

MORE ACID.



Behringer TD-3 Analog Bass Line Synthesizer



Eventide TimeFactor Delay Effect Pedal

This is used frequently in my workflow with all my tracks when I need to add some delay to add some

spice.

Eventide TimeFactor Delay Effect Pedal



Technics SL - 1200MK5

I use this Technics turntable quite often to sample records. I sampled some acapellas and textures from records I dug up at some old record shop. This is always super interesting for me. It inspires me a lot

Technics SL - 1200MK5



SOUNDTOYS FX

I used the Sound Toys FX to build drive and adding interesting textures.



EQ

I prefer to use the EQ and shape their right frequencies instead of always going with compression, I tend to find more interesting warm vibes like this.