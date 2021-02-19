How It Was Made: Optic Nerve - Far Away EP [Soma]

Optic Nerve - Far Away EP [Soma]

American producer Keith Tucker alias Optic Nerve has released his new ep FAR AWAY. Recorded in Optic Studios Detroit, Michigan. Optic Nerve delivers an EP filled with A movie score sound for the future and the club. The EP builds on his previous vision of dramatic, as well as rhythmic, movie-themed scores that focus on the future; and challenges the mindset to evoke emotion into dance music. The EP was produced entirely in his Optic studios with great gear and we got him to take us into the studio to explain how the equipment was used on this EP. With his beautiful strings and dark pulsating bass lines, and vocoder-driven vocals, Keith shows us the gear he used to take your mind elsewhere while still invoking your body to dance in the club.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Words by Optic Nerve

Optic Nerve

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Arturia Matrix Brute

Arturia Matrix Brute was the main bass used for sequences, as the Arturia has a 64 step sequencer which is great for creating quick ideas when you’re a bit stumped on A groove type loops for dance music. The bass sounds are thick and bright can give you a lot of bottom and movement especially when using the special mod screen.

Arturia Matrix Brute



Waves Element Plugin

Waves Element plugin is a great secret weapon for arps to give that punchy percussive type arp that makes your track sound otherworldly. You can go for low bass to hi-tech bell sounds with every time signature you want.

Waves Element Plugin



Nord Lead A1

Nord Lead is always my choice for strings and bell tone melodies, The Nord Lead A1 has unbelievable retro-sounding strings that can all ways put me in a creative state, This great synth was stacked and tracked beyond belief never disappoints.

Nord Lead A1

Maschine Studio

This drum machine is a workhorse. It was great as a filler for percussion sounds like mallets, cymbals, drone sounds with fx right out of the software. Stacking was the key here and with all Detroit techno music even for accent snares.

Maschine Studio



Behringer RD-8

The sound of the almighty 808 was used to create main drums kick, clap snare, closed hi-hat and open cymbals with subtle accents on the closed cymbals and snare.

Behringer RD-8

Novation K-Station

Novation was the go-to for secondary arp for the EP as it has a great analog percussive bell tone that I added noise to and modulation while using all the effects directly from the synth recorded straight to my DAW

Novation K-Station



Steinberg Cubase

Steinberg Cubase Pro 9.0 is the heart of all my music and is so easy on the eyes with personalized setups and custom colorization which helped tremendously. On the EP and all my work in the past. Able to sit back and view the set up very easily

Steinberg Cubase

Grab your copy here.