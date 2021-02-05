J Dilla Welcome 2 Detroit' 20-Year Anniversary Box Set Released On Vinyl, Streaming Services

BBE Music

A 20-year anniversary edition of J Dilla’s classic album Welcome 2 Detroit has been released. In honor of the seminal album BBE has released a large box set with a remastered versions of the original record, instrumentals, previously unreleased alternate mixes, and studio outtakes.

Originally released in February 2001, Welcome 2 Detroit was the first solo album from James Yancey aka J Dilla. He died on February 10, 2006, not before leaving one of the greatest legacies of any producer in hip-hop.

There is also be a book by John Vanderpuiji with an oral history of the album featuring interviews with Amp Fiddler, Ma Dukes and the album's key contributors. There are also new interpretations by Azymuth and DJ Muro.

The 46-track album is now available on streaming services and can be purchased in digital and in the large vinyl + book box set.

