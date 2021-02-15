Lauer Details New Album 'Answers 2 Trouble,' Shares Single "Altalenanti"

Lauer Answers 2 Trouble Cover Art Permanent Vacation

Philipp Lauer aka Lauer has announced his new album Answers 2 Trouble. He has released the first single “Altalenanti” featuring Fabrizio Mammarella.

The new album will arrive on German label Permanent Vacation on April 2. The single has the chugging blend of disco and electro that runs through a lot of his music. There is plenty more with influences of pop, techno, house and touches of Italo Disco like on the single.

Answers 2 Trouble will be his first album since 2018’s Power. See the tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. Lil Forci Jr.

02. Ghost feat. Jasnau

03. Switec

04. SNNO

05. Make It Stay feat. Dena

06. Valentino III

07. Altalenanti feat. Fabrizio Mammarella

08. No More Push-Backs

09. Fait Accompli