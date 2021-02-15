Lauer Details New Album 'Answers 2 Trouble,' Shares Single "Altalenanti"
Lauer has a new album coming in April.
Philipp Lauer aka Lauer has announced his new album Answers 2 Trouble. He has released the first single “Altalenanti” featuring Fabrizio Mammarella.
The new album will arrive on German label Permanent Vacation on April 2. The single has the chugging blend of disco and electro that runs through a lot of his music. There is plenty more with influences of pop, techno, house and touches of Italo Disco like on the single.
Answers 2 Trouble will be his first album since 2018’s Power. See the tracklist below.
Tracklist:
01. Lil Forci Jr.
02. Ghost feat. Jasnau
03. Switec
04. SNNO
05. Make It Stay feat. Dena
06. Valentino III
07. Altalenanti feat. Fabrizio Mammarella
08. No More Push-Backs
09. Fait Accompli