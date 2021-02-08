Learn Piano In 21 Days With LUMI

Music inspires us to move, both metaphorically and metaphysically. The tools we design should evolve, as we do. The creators at ROLI understand that design can be an incredible tool to reimagine the future and are on a mission to radically rethink the way we make music.



We at Magnetic had the opportunity to play with the latest invention from ROLI – The LUMI Keys. To help keep your mind sharp and spirits high during quarantine, check out how you can build good habits and learn piano in no time!



“When you imagine someone learning piano, you might picture a student sitting on a piano bench with a teacher beside her. It can often be a joyless, rigid process that is inaccessible to most people. It doesn’t fit with the digital, exploratory, and creative ways we learn today – certainly not with remote, self-driven learning to which we are all now adapting. The challenge is not just access: we need to fundamentally change how we approach music learning.” – LUMI Manifesto

ROLI All-In-One System

Everything from the curriculum to notation, ROLI has built a remarkable interconnected ecosystem that's not only intuitive, but adaptive – as the instrument evolves as your skills grow.

Let's open up Pandora's box, shall we?



Playful and professional. The back-lit keyboard syncs up with the LUMI app with full RGB color and an expandable feature to connect two keyboards together.

With their latest update, ROLI has launched a pro-version, the LUMI Keys Studio Edition. Utilizing the same hardware as the learning-oriented device, the Keys Studio bundles the world’s first 4D MPE powered keyboard with ROLI Studio desktop software and third-party synths – opening up new creative capabilities by offering per-key pitchbend, polyphonic aftertouch, and expandability to ROLI's Block system.

For a limited time only, order LUMI Keys Studio Edition and you'll get $274 worth of bonus items:

1. ROLI Studio software suite ( $99 )

) 2. LUMI Snapcase ( $60 )

) 3. 3 additional ROLI Studio Soundpacks ( $65 )

) 4. Voucher for ROLI.com ($50)

Multi-tiered library of deconstructed tracks, creative challenges and exercises personalized to match your skill level or workflow.

LUMI Essential (free with LUMI) : 40 classic songs, 60+ introductory lessons, and 72 exercises.

: 40 classic songs, 60+ introductory lessons, and 72 exercises. LUMI Complete: 400+ songs, 130+ lessons, and 380 exercises including all content in LUMI Essential ($9.99 per month, or $6.67 per month for annual membership)

To jumpstart your journey, we at Magnetic have created a 21-day roadmap to start playing piano in just three weeks.

IT ALL STARTS WITH YOUR MINDSET

Your brain is the most powerful machine in your arsenal with an unimaginable capacity to connect and break down complexity into beauty.

It binds together different and distinctive components of perception into a coherent whole. Not to get too into the weeds, but if you are curious, you can observe how music lights up your mind as a form of play for the developing brain.

"This Is Your Brain On Music: The Science of A Human Obsession", Daniel J. Levitin Daniel J. Levitin

And whenever you start something new, it's best to be conscious about the (good) stress you are putting on your mind. Rather than reaching for Chopin's chops, be steadfast and commit to at least 30 to 60 minutes a day for three weeks.



Check in on yourself:

Identify your habits.

Are you an early bird or night owl? Do you have more headspace in the morning quiet? All of your day-to-day behaviors factor into finding the best time to focus. Be honest and set yourself up for success.



Take small, and measured steps.

Create a roadmap of daily goals and follow up on your progress. LUMI makes it easy with their "Achievement Goals" section in their LUMI App.



Consistency is better than perfection.

The old ideal of "practice makes perfect" is unrealistic. No one is perfect, and making mistakes is essential to learning best practices. Strive for consistency and take it slow.



Find your flow.

What songs or techniques resonates with you? Embrace what sparks joy in your daily practice and develop your producer's ear to find the sounds that speak to you.



21 DAYS OF LEARNING

Cosmetic surgeon Dr. Maxwell Maltz introduced the 21/90 formula back in the 1960’s in a self-help book, Psycho Cybernetics, A New Way to Get More Living Out of Life. Turns out, it can take 21 days to build a habit and 90 days to make it a part of your lifestyle.

Who's to say that this formula works for everyone, but it does illuminate a critical aspect of self-mastery. To achieve what musicians call "flow-state," or rather the optimal experience of doing something you enjoy, you first need to push yourself. From these growing pains, you gradually build your confidence and competence over time.

WEEK 1:

- Begin with "Intro To Learn" to learn the basics on how to navigate & best use the tools on hand.

- Choose your skill level in the LUMI App.

- Play a song in your skill level and take note of your first score.

WEEK 2:

- Choose a lesson plan "Path 1" or "Path 2."

- Complete a chapter every day for the next 7 days.

- Bonus: Run through some Ear Training exercises to listen and deconstruct songs available in the LUMI Library. Listen deeply and take a crack at a challenge to see if you improved your score from Week 1.

WEEK 3:

- Increase your skill level and check in with yourself.

- Are you hitting any roadblocks? Are there any techniques you need to target?

- Enjoy learning and keep on going!

Thinking back to the first time I played piano as a young child, it's incredible to see how far we have come and how this modern approach will be a gateway to so many more possibilities.

The future is bright, so bring a little light in to your everyday with the LUMI!