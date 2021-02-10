Leon Vynehall Details New Album 'Rare, Forever,' Shares Two Singles
Leon Vynehall has announced a new album Rare, Forever and shared two singles from it "Mothra” and “Ecce! Ego!” Both tracks come with visuals by Eric Timothy Carlson & Aaron Anderson, who have been Grammy nominated for their work with Bon Iver. Vynehall's last album was 2018’s Nothing Is Still.
A press release says that Rare, Forever sounds like Nothing Is Still, but with a little more of a dancefloor focus. It should please those who fans of his DJ-Kicks compilation.
The album will follow Nothing Is Still and some of the themes carry over in a few of the tracks, like with “Ecce! Ego!”
"The tracks' title literally translates from Latin to 'Behold! Me!' A fitting introduction to an album about my own psyche, I thought,” explains Vynehall. “It starts off where Nothing Is Still left off, but rapidly switches to something more fluid, perhaps even sinister. I kind of think of this song as ‘Envelopes (Chapter VI)'s’ fucked up cousin."
Rare, Forever will be released on April 30 via Ninja Tune. Pre-save the LP here. See the tracklist and artwork below.
“Rare, Forever” tracklist:
1. Ecce! Ego!
2. In>Pin
3. Mothra
4. Alichea Vella Amor
5. Snakeskin ∞ Has-Been
6. Worm (& Closer & Closer)
7. An Exhale
8. Dumbo
9. Farewell! Magnus Gabbro
10. All I See Is You, Velvet Brown