Leon Vynehall Details New Album 'Rare, Forever,' Shares Two Singles

Leon Vynehall has released two new tracks "Mothra” and “Ecce! Ego!” from his album coming in April.
Leon Vynehall has announced a new album Rare, Forever and shared two singles from it "Mothra” and “Ecce! Ego!” Both tracks come with visuals by Eric Timothy Carlson & Aaron Anderson, who have been Grammy nominated for their work with Bon Iver. Vynehall's last album was 2018’s Nothing Is Still.

A press release says that Rare, Forever sounds like Nothing Is Still, but with a little more of a dancefloor focus. It should please those who fans of his DJ-Kicks compilation.

The album will follow Nothing Is Still and some of the themes carry over in a few of the tracks, like with “Ecce! Ego!”

"The tracks' title literally translates from Latin to 'Behold! Me!' A fitting introduction to an album about my own psyche, I thought,” explains Vynehall. “It starts off where Nothing Is Still left off, but rapidly switches to something more fluid, perhaps even sinister. I kind of think of this song as ‘Envelopes (Chapter VI)'s’ fucked up cousin."

Rare, Forever will be released on April 30 via Ninja Tune. Pre-save the LP here. See the tracklist and artwork below.

“Rare, Forever” tracklist:
1. Ecce! Ego!
2. In>Pin
3. Mothra
4. Alichea Vella Amor
5. Snakeskin ∞ Has-Been
6. Worm (& Closer & Closer)
7. An Exhale
8. Dumbo
9. Farewell! Magnus Gabbro
10. All I See Is You, Velvet Brown

Leon Vynehall Rare, Forever Cover Art

