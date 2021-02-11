Lights Out Premiere: 747 - you, you [Aquaregia Records]

747 - While My 303 Gently Weeps EP [Aquaregia Records]

Today, Lights Out is proud to bring you an exclusive premiere from highly coveted techno artist 747. Known for his ability to blend driving acid basslines and sweeping atmospheres, his latest offering, 'you, you', is just that: a beautiful mix of rough texture and deeply emotional pads. The track begins with an ethereal synth, then works its way into full pumping acid techno madness, while retaining an air of delicacy only 747 knows how to pull off. 747's While My 303 Gently Weeps EP will be available on February 12 via Aquaregia Records.

Track: you, you

Artist: 747

Label: Aquaregia Records

Format: Vinyl + Digital

Release Date: 2-12-21