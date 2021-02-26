Lights Out Premiere: Dyspal - Kitten [Skryptöm]

Dyspal - Lore LP [Skryptöm]

Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from French tastemaking imprint Skryptöm. Taken from their forthcoming coming album, Lore, Dyspal's Kitten is a deeply emotional and brooding piece of work. The serene arp, lush atmospheric pads, and gritty bassline sit atop a pounding kick drum that turns into an energizing breakbeat rhythm that keeps the energy building and flowing. Dyspal's Lore LP will be available on March 19th.

Track: Kitten

Artist: Dyspal

Label: Skryptöm

Format: Digital

Release Date: 3-19-21