Marie Davidson & L’Œil Nu Announce First Batch Of 'Renegade Breakdown' Remixes, Share Jlin's

Jlin will join Young Marco and Morgan Geist in the first batch of remixes for Marie Davidson & L’Œil Nu.

Marie Davidson & L'Œil Nu, the band formed of Marie Davidson, Pierre Guerineau and Asaël R. Robitaille, have announced the first in a series of remixes for their debut album Renegade Breakdown. The first batch of remixes will come from Jlin, Young Marco and Morgan Geist, with the Jlin remix out today.

Jlin remixes their track “C’est parce que j'm’en fous” with intricate, scattershot drums that meshes with the vocal from Davidson.

“We’ve all been appreciators of Jlin’s work in the band, and it’s a huge honour to have her remixing our music. “C’est parce que j'm’en fous” is a track that talks about the concepts of femininity and feminism as opposed to calculated feminism, and I could not have wished for a better remixer,” says Davidson in a statement.

Listen to the remix below and more remixes will be announced soon on Ninja Tune.