Listen To Phife Dawg's New Single “Nutshell PART 2” With Busta Rhymes & Redman From Upcoming Posthumous Album 'Forever'

The Estate of Phife Dawg has released the first single from an upcoming posthumous album titled Forever. The new single from legendary MC and A Tribe Called Quest member “Nutshell PART 2” features Busta Rhymes & Redman.

The original “Nutshell” was released back in April 2016 as a posthumous track. Now it gets new verses from Busta and Redman. Phife Dawg may have died in 2016, but his rhymes still sound as fresh as ever. The track has a classic New York sound to it, tabbing two of the city’s greats to give it a new look.

More details Phife’s second solo album Forever will be revealed in the coming weeks. Given the timing of the song and Phife’s death on March 22, 2016, it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to think that something could be lined up around then.

The album has the blessing of his family and his trusted collaborator and business partner, Dion Liverpool (Executive Producer), under their imprint Smokin’ Needles Records.

“We give all glory to God for allowing Malik to accomplish everything his heart desired, including his solo music,” says Phife’s family in a statement. “He worked really hard to complete his album before he transitioned, and he was ready to share an album that was near and dear to his heart with his fans. His fans meant the world to him.”

Listen to the track below and get your copy here.