Berlin's LO Shares Emphatic, Fast-Paced Single "LOST IN A DREAM"

In advance of his new album Night Owls being released next month, Berlin-based producer LO has shared the emphatic new single "LOST IN A DREAM." An incredible electronic composition that showcases an artist with a unique flair for synthesis, "LOST IN A DREAM" is a cosmic journey through elements of hyperpop and electronica, somewhere between Arca and Flume. The track is built on a lush, detuned chord sound, before introducing a gorgeous sequenced arpeggio throughout.

LO is stepping out of his comfort zone on this album for the first time exploring with his own vocals. Previously, his work has landed on labels such as Mixmash Records, Loveless Records and Majestic Casual. With the new album, he’s exploring lower tempos and new ideas to exquisite effect. Speaking on the new single, he states:

“'LOST IN A DREAM' is one of the tracks that made me decide to work on an album again. It has this raw electronic sound that really gave me a rush of excitement and inspired the whole sound of the album. The song talks about this bizarre inception-like feeling of weird dreams that you want to wake up from but can’t. Sometimes our inner self feels this same strange feeling about things in reality, whether it’s life plans, relationships, or even just existing. I tried to transport the feeling through this track, the conscious/subconscious state of being.“

