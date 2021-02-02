Magnetic Mix 134: Marc Brauner & Tender Games

Marc Brauner & Tender Games Christian Rueckert

Berlin-based artists, Marc Brauner and Tender Games are next up in our Magnetic Mix series. The pair collaborated together on an EP Nostalgics001 on Brauner’s new label, Nostalgics towards the end of 2020. It looked to celebrate the roots of house music with a modern twist and touch of acid, adding some of Tender Games’ own guitar and Balearic influences. In a city so dominated by techno, they wanted to create some house music to make you feel good and delivered.

The mix carries on that idea with a bit of house and a bit of disco to make you groove.

“We made this mix for our debut vinyl on Nostalgics, a label Marc Brauner brought to life with the focus on releasing music with a Nostalgics touch, from house to disco,” explain the pair to Magnetic. “This mix gives a little example of tracks we’re digging at the moment and the style of music we’re aiming to release in the future.

This kicks off a month of mixes of all Black artists for Black History Month. This not a pat on the back for us, it’s the least we can do. Follow along with the tracklist as you listen.

Tracklist:

1. HATT.D - Dreams of Paradise

2. dj heure - Spring Jam (Elation Mix)

3. Marc Brauner - Old School

4. Fabich & Revelle - Feel The Vibe (Extended Mix)

5. Jon Gravy - Over Now

6. Khaimar - Music for the people (Vincent Kwoks Mood Funk Remix)

7. Naux - Half Loraine

8. dj heure - Make Sure (Easy Mix)

9. Marc Brauner - Mountain High

10. Tender Games - Energy (Original Mix)

11. Ricky Razu - Drift

12. Coloray - Romantics