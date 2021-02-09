Magnetic Mix 135: Kai Alce
New York born, Detroit raised and currently based in Atlanta, house DJ, label owner and producer Kai Alce is next up in our Magnetic Mix series. Always with a soulful touch to his records that span from house to tech to soul, he draws on the rich musical traditions of the various cities that he has lived in over his life.
With this Magnetic Mix he wants to unite us in the world of dance with selections by Sade, Moodymann, Arthur Baker and others. This is about love, soul and lifting spirits when we need it the most. This Friday, he is releasing a remix as part of Detroit trio Billy Lo’s upcoming EP It’s the Life, so look out for that.
“In these times of divisiveness, music is the needed healer. Here is some medicine to start that process,” says Kai Alce about the mix.
Listen to the mix now and start the healing with the tracklist below.
1. Moodyman - On The Run
2. Billy Love - It's The Life
3. Louie Vega ft Arnold Jarvis - Life Goes On
4. Gallifre - Set Your Mind To It
5. Sade - By Your Side
6. Dajae - Day By Day
7. Soul Providers - Ease Your Mind
8. Shazz - Muse Q The Music
9. Soundwave - I Wanna Feel The Music
10. Burrell - Feel The Love
11. Artz & Crafts - All Of It
12. Dezaray Dawn - The Real Deal
13. Mizz Nicky - Back To Us
14. Arthur Baker - Let There Be Love