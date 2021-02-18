Magnetic Mix 136: SHE Spells Doom

SHE Spells Doom Courtesy Photo

Experimental electronic Zambian producer, Wamya Tembo aka SHE Spells Doom is next up in our Magnetic Mix series. Drawing influences from 80s Sci-Fi/Horror movies, Congolese Rhumba/Soukousand, Gqom and early 2000s rap production, SHE Spells Doom combines all of that with house in techno into a unique sound.

With releases on labels like Monsart, NEVER DECAY and Crème Records, SHE Spells Doom has developed a growing and impressing discography over the past seven years. This mix doesn’t have any SHE Spells Doom tracks in it, but channels that same ethos.

Providing thoughtful builds, a hazy blend between tracks and plenty of energy, this mix shows some of the best of what he has to offer. It is a slow ramp up, but once it takes hold, the drum work does not let you out of its grips for the entire mix. This is one for dancing and a shot of adrenaline if you need a boost to get through the day.

Listen to it below and follow along with the tracklist.

Tracklist:

1. Galcher Lustwerk - Cig Angel (Dance Mix)

2. Autechre - Bike

3. TD_Nasty - MOE

4. Dan Miles - Silken Fibers

5. Sylvere - Buzzing ting

6. Dave Quam - Snare Screams

7. SHE Spells Doom - Jet Black

8. MISTER WALLACE - WHOREMOAN

9. High Graid - Vixen

10. Callosum - DRUMTRAK

11. precolumbian - MORPHINE X RESPIRATOR (Princess Nokia x WILHELMINA Blend)

12. PHSNWSKY - Dryfield (SHE Spells Doom Remix)

13. Ikonika - Psoriasis

14. Off The Meds - Wena

15. marvelito - lito's theme

16. Sampa The Great - OMG

17. KG & UNIIQU3 - B2B

18. Broke One - Gravity