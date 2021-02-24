Magnetic Mix 137: Gibson Parker

Gibson Parker Ronnie Loyd

LA producer Gibson Parker is the next DJ in our Magnetic Mix series. Since getting his start in 2018, he has released on labels like Insomniac’s house imprint IN / ROTATION. The new mix features a slew of new records from the likes of Bleu Clair, Malaa, Martin Ikin, Tony Romero and others. He includes his own originals, plus a bunch of unreleased IDs.

“In this time of uncertainty, I’ve started to feel lost every once in a while, but it’s through music in which I find myself again. There is something about house music that keeps my blood flowing and my spirits up, and I’m happy to share that feeling with others through this mix,” Gibson says about the mix. “It includes my absolute favorite house tracks of late, as well as a few IDs I’ve been working on. I hope you all enjoy!“

Gibson will release a new single “Mana” soon, which features on guitar Ray Parker Jr., who made the Ghostbuster theme, was part of Raydio & more and happens to be his dad.

Listen to the mix and follow along with the tracklist.

Tracklist:

1. Gibson Parker - Mind Games

2. Bleu Clair - Beat Like This

3. Taiki Nulight - Hold On

4. Niko The Kid & Bipolar Sunshine - Away VIP Mix

5. Gibson Parker - Man Of The House

6. Malaa - OCB (SQWAD Remix)

7. Phantoms - One In A Million

8. Phantoms - One In A Million (Biscits Remix)

9. Habstrakt & josh pan - Movie (SQWAD Remix)

10. Gibson Parker - Circles

11. Gibson Parker - ID

12. THYKIER - Miss

13. Tony Romero - 2Gether

14. Bleu Clair, Ytram, RA - Make You Mine

15. MPH - Nova

16. Alison Wonderland, Valentino Khan - Anything (Malaa Remix)

17. Barely Royal - Follow Me (HODA Remix)

18. Gibson Parker - ID

19. SQWAD - Hot Pursuit

20. Gibson Parker - ID

21. Cloverdale - Free Your Mind

22. Oliver Heldens & Party Pupils - Set Me Free (feat. MAX) (Martin Ikin Remix)

23. Body Ocean - Once The Music

