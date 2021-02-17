Movement's May 2021 Festival Dates Cancelled

It isn't that surprising, but Movement won't happen this year over Memorial Day Weekend.

More bad news on the US festival front. The 2021 edition of Movement has been cancelled for Memorial Day Weekend. That means the usual annual pilgrimage to the birthplace of techno, Detroit, will not happen again this year at the end of May.

In a statement released this morning, the festival blamed it on the pandemic and the uncertainty regarding state regulations.

“We have been looking forward to reuniting with all of you on Memorial Day weekend, but the ongoing pandemic and state regulations have led us to the painful realization that our beloved Movement Festival will not happen in May 2021.”

The statement does make it seem as though there are possibilities for the rest of 2021.

“Our team is working hard to provide updates about future dates and ticketing options. We will be in touch next month with more information.”

See the full statement below and be on the look out for more info from Movement about tickets, dates etc.