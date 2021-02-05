Mr. Mitch Details New Album 'Lazy,' Shares First Single "Did We Say Goodbye?"
Miles Mitchell, better known as Mr. Mitch has detailed his upcoming album Lazy, which will be released next month on his own Gobstopper Records. Mr. Mitch has also released the first single “Did We Say Goodbye?” which arrives with a video that serves as a love letter to nightlife.
Spanning 11 tracks, the LP includes collaborations with Duval Timothy, Manga Saint Hilare and others. The title is a bit of a misnomer for the producer who is quite busy in his life. In between producing, he is running a record label, raising three children and has a full-time job.
Fans can pre-order the album, which will be accompanied by a limited-edition run of CDs and Carhartt WIP T-shirts featuring art by painter Obi Agwam. Lazy will arrive via Gobstopper Records on March 5.
Tracklist:
01. Black Majik
02. Did We Say Goodbye?
03. Make Time feat. Duval Timothy
04. In The Hills
05. Lazy feat. Manga Saint Hilare
06. Proud feat. miles
07. What They Want
08. Moving Up
09. Burn Down IDM
10. Sleep feat. Social State
11. Daydream Of You