Mr. Mitch Details New Album 'Lazy,' Shares First Single "Did We Say Goodbye?"

Miles Mitchell, better known as Mr. Mitch has detailed his upcoming album Lazy, which will be released next month on his own Gobstopper Records. Mr. Mitch has also released the first single “Did We Say Goodbye?” which arrives with a video that serves as a love letter to nightlife.

Spanning 11 tracks, the LP includes collaborations with Duval Timothy, Manga Saint Hilare and others. The title is a bit of a misnomer for the producer who is quite busy in his life. In between producing, he is running a record label, raising three children and has a full-time job.

Fans can pre-order the album, which will be accompanied by a limited-edition run of CDs and Carhartt WIP T-shirts featuring art by painter Obi Agwam. Lazy will arrive via Gobstopper Records on March 5.

Tracklist:

01. Black Majik

02. Did We Say Goodbye?

03. Make Time feat. Duval Timothy

04. In The Hills

05. Lazy feat. Manga Saint Hilare

06. Proud feat. miles

07. What They Want

08. Moving Up

09. Burn Down IDM

10. Sleep feat. Social State

11. Daydream Of You