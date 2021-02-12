Survey: 51% Of Music Professionals Have Low Confidence In Affording Basic Living Expenses

According to the MusiCares Wellness In Music 2021 survey, things are quite bleak financially and mentally for music professionals.
Author:
Publish date:
Person Man Depressed Alone

A new MusiCares survey lays bare the toll that the pandemic has had on music industry professionals. In a survey of 2,835 professionals, 18 or older who have been in the business for five of more years and have music as their primary source of income, things are bleak. The survey was conducted between October 2020 and January 2021.

Key findings include:

51 percent of survey respondents indicated they had low to very low levels of confidence in being able to afford basic living expenses during the pandemic.

62 percent indicated experiencing moderately high to very high levels of financial stress, on a daily basis.

26 percent of survey respondents reported experiencing moderate to severe levels of depression.

34.9 percent of survey respondents did seek counseling for depression, anxiety and stress, but worryingly 53.5 percent of those respondents said they were unable to get counseling because they could not afford it.

Check out the graphic below to see this all in a visual format. 

MusiCares Wellness In Music Survey

Related Content

Lonely Depression
News

Study: 70% Of Musicians Reported Experiencing Anxiety Or Depression

Outside Lands Festival 2019 Crowd
News

Live Nation Memo Asks Artists To Take 20% Pay Cut, Cover Travel & More In 2021

Mat Zo Throws Shade At Tiesto And Armin van Buuren And Talks Diplo Ghost Producers In Online Tirade
Culture

Depression And Anxiety: The Dark Side Of Touring And Living On The Road