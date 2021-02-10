My Toolbox: Jerro
Recently, rising talent Jerro made his return to Anjunadeep with 'Go Back Now', a collaboration with Beacon, and a follow-up to his mighty Tunnel Vision released last year. The driving melody combined with the soothing vocals from Beacon creates a euphoric and inviting atmosphere that instantly hooks listeners. We caught up with Jerro for a quick look into his studio to see what all he's using to make such great music.
Words and photos by Jerro
Yamaha Keyboard
It’s a pretty standard keyboard with no special synths on it or whatsoever, but I love playing around with it when I’m starting a new track. I find myself drawing the notes into the piano roll most of the time, cause I noticed I find the right notes faster that way, but when I’m out of inspiration this keyboard always comes to the rescue!
HOFA-Akustik Basstraps
In the summer of 2020, I moved to a new apartment and thus a new studio space, and these Basstraps really makes a whole lot of difference when it comes to room acoustics. I was worried I had to spend a lot of money to get the room sounding somewhat okay for mixing and mastering, but these little fella’s clean up about 85% of the muddy frequencies! Highly recommend using them if you’re getting more serious about your mixing and mastering.
Pioneer HRM-7
Speaking of mixing and mastering, I recently bought the Pioneer HRM-7 studio headphone after my old HDJ-2000 broke after 10+ years, and I was blown away by the accuracy this headphone gives me. It not particularly a “fun” headphone to listen to music or DJ’ing because there’s no boost in any low, mid, or high frequencies – but because of his ‘honest’ response, it made mixing and mastering so much easier. I do like to switch between monitors and headphones when mixing & mastering, and this headphone helps me get all the annoying frequencies out of the way!
Xfer Serum
Serum is my go-to synth these days. I’ve had it in my library for a couple of years now, but only started noticing the real power of it since the beginning of last year – and I couldn’t live without it. I mostly use it for chords and bass synths, but recently started using it for little plucks and arps as well, and the results are incredible! I’m not a big fan of having lots of VST’s to choose from as that kinda distracts me a bit and the fact that I can make a whole track with just using Serum is amazing!
Boris the Dachsund
This little fella has been by my side when I wrote some of the best tracks I’ve made so far. When I’m playing the same 4 bars over and over again for a while, he can give me an annoying look – but he’s always open for a hug or a fetch when I’m out of inspiration! He’s looking forward to coming backstage on shows with me to steal all the attention!
Grab your copy of Jerro's Go Back Now here.