My Toolbox: Jerro

Recently, rising talent Jerro made his return to Anjunadeep with 'Go Back Now', a collaboration with Beacon, and a follow-up to his mighty Tunnel Vision released last year. The driving melody combined with the soothing vocals from Beacon creates a euphoric and inviting atmosphere that instantly hooks listeners. We caught up with Jerro for a quick look into his studio to see what all he's using to make such great music.

Words and photos by Jerro

Yamaha Keyboard

It’s a pretty standard keyboard with no special synths on it or whatsoever, but I love playing around with it when I’m starting a new track. I find myself drawing the notes into the piano roll most of the time, cause I noticed I find the right notes faster that way, but when I’m out of inspiration this keyboard always comes to the rescue!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Yamaha Keyboard



ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

HOFA-Akustik Basstraps

In the summer of 2020, I moved to a new apartment and thus a new studio space, and these Basstraps really makes a whole lot of difference when it comes to room acoustics. I was worried I had to spend a lot of money to get the room sounding somewhat okay for mixing and mastering, but these little fella’s clean up about 85% of the muddy frequencies! Highly recommend using them if you’re getting more serious about your mixing and mastering.

Pioneer HRM-7

Speaking of mixing and mastering, I recently bought the Pioneer HRM-7 studio headphone after my old HDJ-2000 broke after 10+ years, and I was blown away by the accuracy this headphone gives me. It not particularly a “fun” headphone to listen to music or DJ’ing because there’s no boost in any low, mid, or high frequencies – but because of his ‘honest’ response, it made mixing and mastering so much easier. I do like to switch between monitors and headphones when mixing & mastering, and this headphone helps me get all the annoying frequencies out of the way!

Pioneer HRM-7



Xfer Serum

Serum is my go-to synth these days. I’ve had it in my library for a couple of years now, but only started noticing the real power of it since the beginning of last year – and I couldn’t live without it. I mostly use it for chords and bass synths, but recently started using it for little plucks and arps as well, and the results are incredible! I’m not a big fan of having lots of VST’s to choose from as that kinda distracts me a bit and the fact that I can make a whole track with just using Serum is amazing!

Xfer Serum



Boris the Dachsund

This little fella has been by my side when I wrote some of the best tracks I’ve made so far. When I’m playing the same 4 bars over and over again for a while, he can give me an annoying look – but he’s always open for a hug or a fetch when I’m out of inspiration! He’s looking forward to coming backstage on shows with me to steal all the attention!

Boris the Dachsund



Grab your copy of Jerro's Go Back Now here.