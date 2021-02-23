My Toolbox: Monolink

Monolink has long been a leading voice in the live performance world of electronic music, combining techno, ambient, house, and hints of greats like Bob Dylan and Lenard Cohen. Fresh off his latest release, 'The Prey', we caught up with the illustrious artist to take a peak into his awesome studio to see exactly how he does what he does for the latest installment of My Toolbox.

Words by Monolink

Monolink cc Wassman

1906 Carl Ecke Piano

Probably my favorite piece of gear in my studio at the moment is this piano. I bought it last year before I started recording the new album and my ears are not getting tired of it. It’s over a hundred years old and it’s got lots of stories to tell. On “The Prey” you can hear it in the Chorus laying down chords. I also layered some high notes sent through a Roland RE-301 Space Echo to give it a more dreamy vibe.

1906 Carl Ecke Piano



Behringer Poly D, Roland Juno 60 and DSI Prophet 6

All of these three synths have their unique features which I really love. I can get almost any sound I want with this stack. The Poly D I mostly use for Bass, Juno for pads, and the Prophet for leads and arpeggios, that’s also how you can hear them on “The Prey”.

Behringer Poly D, Roland Juno 60 and DSI Prophet 6



Thermionic Culture Fat Bustard & API 2500

This is a valve summing mixer with a few really nice features that make me use it on pretty much every signal chain. You can add saturation via the “attitude” knob and it has a built-in EQ with bass and top cut, which makes it very handy for not only mixing/summing but also recording through it. It adds a certain analog mojo which I really love.

Classic API bus compressor. I record and mix through it to add some warmth and glue. Only works for me on low ratios though.

Thermionic Culture Fat Bustard & API 2500



Gibson ES-335

This is the guitar I recorded on “The Prey” through my Peavey Delta Blues - the first amp I bought when I was 17. The Gibson has been my go-to guitar for the past years which I also played live, I only recently switched to a Fender Strat. I love the attacks when picking it and the warmth of the sound, it’s a super beautiful guitar.

Gibson ES-335





Korg MS-20

This is my only vintage synth (from the ’80s) and the sound of it is super raw and pure. You can hear it on “The Prey” playing the wobbly bass in the chorus.