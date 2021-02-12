Ø [Phase] Celebrates New Artist Album & Launches New Imprint

Over the past 20 years, techno powerhouse Ø [Phase] has been crafting his signature driving minimal sound and has since become a staple in the industry. He even collaborated with none other than legendary duo Underworld for their Borderlands project, and also recently formed a duo with Matrixxman under their Phyxix project.

Phase - Before This [Modwerks]

Having accomplished so much, the next logical step was the birth of his own imprint, Modwerks. To kick the new label off, he's released an artist album called Before This, a 12-track masterclass in techno music. Check out previews from the album below, and click here to grab your copy in either vinyl or digital format.