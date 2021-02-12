Ø [Phase] Celebrates New Artist Album & Launches New Imprint

Welcome to Modwerks with Ø [Phase].
Author:
Publish date:

Over the past 20 years, techno powerhouse Ø [Phase] has been crafting his signature driving minimal sound and has since become a staple in the industry. He even collaborated with none other than legendary duo Underworld for their Borderlands project, and also recently formed a duo with Matrixxman under their Phyxix project.

Phase - Before This [Modwerks]

Phase - Before This [Modwerks]

Having accomplished so much, the next logical step was the birth of his own imprint, Modwerks. To kick the new label off, he's released an artist album called Before This, a 12-track masterclass in techno music. Check out previews from the album below, and click here to grab your copy in either vinyl or digital format.

Related Content

Clergy Visions final sleeve digital square (JEPG)
Music

Stream: Cleric Announces 'Visions' Artist Comp On Clergy Imprint

HM005 Artwork
Music

Moombahton Creators Celebrate 10 Years With New Album

Karen O & Danger Mouse
Music

Album Review: Karen O & Danger Mouse Create Cinematic, Beautiful, Orchestral Musical World With 'Lux Prima'