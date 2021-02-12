Ø [Phase] Celebrates New Artist Album & Launches New Imprint
Welcome to Modwerks with Ø [Phase].
Over the past 20 years, techno powerhouse Ø [Phase] has been crafting his signature driving minimal sound and has since become a staple in the industry. He even collaborated with none other than legendary duo Underworld for their Borderlands project, and also recently formed a duo with Matrixxman under their Phyxix project.
Having accomplished so much, the next logical step was the birth of his own imprint, Modwerks. To kick the new label off, he's released an artist album called Before This, a 12-track masterclass in techno music. Check out previews from the album below, and click here to grab your copy in either vinyl or digital format.