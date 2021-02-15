Premiere: davOmakesbeats - Pushing My Love feat. Rituals of Mine

davOmakesbeats Marc Ryning

davOmakesbeats aka David Richardson will be releasing his Inexhaustible EP next month, but before we get to that, he is dropping a single or two along the way. Head of Molly House Records and known for his Swagger Like Us queer parties, davOmakesbeats teams up for Rituals of Mine on this upbeat, frenetic, yet also somehow relaxing track, “Pushing My Love.”

The track finds a way to be two competing things at once without clashing. The underlying drums are fast, but never overwhelming, which allows Rituals Of Mine’s soothing voice and synths to help float over the top for a more pensive feel.

"Terra and I are both Aries with lots of feels, and so the track is very that. It's uptempo and active, while also being pensive and melancholy,” explains Richardson. “After writing the beat, I wanted someone who could keep that ‘everything but the girl’ vibe of the track and Terra nailed it perfectly. Also with being Aries, it lyrically speaks to the independence that our signs craves in relationships. I needed no explanations, I related instantly."

“Pushing My Love” will be released this Friday, February 19 on Molly House Records. The Inexhaustible EP will drop two weeks later on March 5. Stream the single below until its release.