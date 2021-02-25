Premiere: Fort Knox Five - Funk The World 64 Mixed By Waggles

Violet Hunton

This month’s Funk The World hosted by Fort Knox Five is mixed by UK’s Bristol’s Waggles. The UK producer is just as comfortable flipping cumbia, salsa and reggaeton as he is with drum'n'bass, funk and breaks, which he brings to this mix.

With this mix, there is a bit of flip from the normal house, disco and funk, with some latin, reggae, afrobeat and ragga roots, though soul and funk run as an undercurrent through it. Listen to the mix now and follow along with the tracklist as this one moves quickly.

Tracklist:

1. Bruises N Cuts - Arroz Con Pollo

2. Los Vecinos - Cumbia Soldena (DEELA EDIT)

3. Shaka - Martelo a Galope

4. The Architect - Baile De Sol

5. Gitkin - Cut Out

6. Thornato - Out Here

7. Alphabets Heaven - Comte

8. KD Soundsystem - La Llave

9. Chinese Man, Scratch Bandits Crew, Baja Frequencia - To the Beat

10. The Allergies - Let Them Know (feat. The Cuban Brothers)

11. Village Cuts - Vengo Ganao (feat. Louis Towers & Mahon Sounds)

12. El Liso - Colombiafrica y Louis Towers - Piper Street Sound Mix

13. Voilaaa - LIMYÈ-A (feat. Lass, David Walters & Pat Kalla)

14. Synapson - Illuminar (feat. Flavia Coelho)

15. Sumohair - Tropical Nightfall

16. Acid Pauli - Edda's Cumbia

17. Aswad - Shine (Loshmi Edit)

18. Pimps of Joytime - La Vida Es Un Carnaval (feat. Carol C.)

19. Captain Planet - Elephant Dance

20. Kombilesa Mi - Ma Nduse (Bosq Dub Mix)

21. Magic System- Premier Gaou (DJ Ludo Edit)

22. Kumpania Algazarra - Bookie Monster (Waggles Club Mix)

23. Saronde - Firewood ft. Idd Aziz

24. Zoufris Maracas - Mon Ami Mon Frere feat. Flavia Coelho (PEDRO

Remix)

25. Waggles & Bear Twists - Pyjama Trap (Unreleased)

26. Nubiyan Twist feat. K.O.G - If I Know