Premiere: Karnage Preps Infernal Sounds First Digital Release With "Off Kilter" From New EP

These articles will focus on specific EP premieres/reviews for certain artists/labels within the 140 scene and beyond. This one features the artist Karnage with his track "Off Kilter" forthcoming via the record label Infernal Sounds.

Karnage Spirit Bomb EP Cover Art Infernal Sounds

Infernal Sounds are back at it again with a completely new venture for 2021, something various people have been crying out for over the last few years. The label has finally stepped into the digital realm of releasing music. Having specialized in solely vinyl releases so far during the label's journey, its quite exciting to see this new route the label is going for. To have dubstep veteran Karnage feature on the label's debut project really shows the weight and scale of this new digital series. I cannot wait to see what else they've got in stock for us listeners this year.

The entire release from Karnage is heavyweight from start to finish; no corners cut, real sound system music for the people. We were lucky enough to premiere the track "Off Kilter" which you can listen to below.

Premiere: Karnage - Off Kilter (IFSDIGI001):

"Off Kilter" is one hell of a stomper, the track starts off in an eerie way, some subtle, trumpet like noises take over during the intro, building you up to such a rib shaking, heavyweight drop. I especially like snare in this tune, it rips through the production with such authority, properly giving the track some power. This is a serious tune and the rest of the productions on this release are just as weighty. This is such a sick release and a very cold way to kick of Infernal Sound's digital series.

"Off Kilter" is part of the four-track Spirit Bomb EP that will be released on Friday, February 5.