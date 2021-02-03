Premiere: Martin Badder - Whispers feat. IDA fLO

Martin badder Tom Smith

UK DJ Martin Badder is looking to kick off 2021 with a purpose, putting out a record on Nervous last month and prepping a track for Crosstown Rebels at the end of this one. In between he has a big new record “Whispers” alongside IDA fLO out this Friday on ONYVA’s ON IT Recordings and we have the premiere two days early.

Badder delivers a moody, yet uplifting piece of electronic music with "Whispers." It opens with chugging drums, bass and the towering vocal from IDA fLO before more melodic elements kick in, sending this one into full gear. This evolves into soaring progressive house with shimmering fx without ever overwhelming or indulging the cheesy sides of dance music.

“I have been a fan of IDAfLO’s voice and her general vibe for a while now. After reaching out to see if IDA would like to work on a track together, I set to work writing the instrumental for ‘Whispers.’ I wanted to create a moody ethereal piece of music to set a mood for IDA’s vocal to show a darker side and bring the track to life,” explains Badder to Magnetic.

“IDA’s vocal worked so well on the track and lyrically creates such a haunting vibe to compliment my music. I can’t wait for this release to be unleashed on the world.”

“Whispers” will be released this Friday, February 5, but you can hear it now until then.