Seth Troxler Named Beatport Twitch Artist Resident For Black History Month

Beatport has tabbed Seth Troxler to be their artist in residence for the month of February on Twitch in honor of Black History Month. The four-week series kicks off on Monday, February 8th at 6am PST / 3pm CET with a conversation between Seth Troxler and Dr. Cornel West, discussing the African American origins of house and techno.

Then over the next four weeks, there will discussions and then sets by the likes of Ron Trent, Stacey Hotwaxx Hale, DJ Holographic, Tony Humphries and others.

“When Beatport approached me to host a month of streams during Black History Month, I was truly honored. Being from Detroit and mentored by people like Omar-S, Keith Worthy, and Scott Grooves, as well as understanding that techno and house history is black history, this is a story that was so deeply connected to my family's heritage. It has always been deeply important to keep the origins of dance music alive for the next generation,” says Troxler in a statement.

“With this series, I've called some of the artists that have inspired me the most over the years as well as artists I really think have made their own story for the future. I hope you join me over the next 4 weeks to hear exclusive sets from these incredible artists. You might be out of school but as we say in Detroit ‘Ya'll gunna learn something today!’"

See the complete schedule below.

Week 1 - 02/08/21

3- 3:30 Intro Discussion with Seth Troxler, Dr. Cornel West, Tony Humphries and Ron Trent

3:30 – 5:00 Tony Humphries

5:00 – 6:30 Seth Troxler

6:30 – 8:00 Ron Trent

Week 2 - 02/15/21

3:00 – 3:30 Intro Discussion

3:30 – 5:00 Paul Johnson

5:00 – 6:30 Seth Troxler

6:30 – 8:00 K-Alexi Shelby

Week 3 - 02/22/21

3:00 – 3:30 Intro Discussion

3:30 – 5:00 Stacey Hotwaxx Hale

5:00 – 6:30 Seth Troxler

6:30 – 8:00 Al Ester

Week 4 - 03/01/21

3:00 – 3:30 Intro Discussion

3:30 – 5:00 DJ Holographic

5:00 - 5:15 Life on Planets (live)

5:15 – 7:00 Seth Troxler

6:45 – 7:45 Channel Tres