Special Request Doing Next DJ-Kicks Mix Compilation

Special Request DJ-Kicks

Paul Woolford is next up on the DJ-Kicks mix series under his Special Request moniker. After a 2019 that saw Special Request release four albums, the alias understandably had a quieter 2020, but is back to work the famed mix series.

The mix will include music from Sun Ra & Solar Arkestra, AceMo, Krystal Klear and many others, Special Request has some originals and a slew of edits included. He has released an EP sampler today titled Compassion where the title track “Compassion” is not included in the mix and released only on the EP today.

Doing a DJ-Kicks mix was something Woolford always wanted to do.

“I have wanted to create my own edition of DJ-Kicks since hearing Claude Young, Stacey Pullen and Carl Craig’s contributions back in the mid-nineties. I always saw the series as a benchmark of quality and a time-stamped gateway into an artist’s state of mind,” explains Woolford.

“For this volume, I wanted to focus on lush melodics. I kept that as a constant thread throughout, choosing only records I cherish. It’s important to me that this mix is playable in multiple contexts: it’s not a ‘current snapshot’ by any means, more of a chronicle of some of my all-time favorites.”

Special Request’s DJ-Kicks will be released on March 19th. You can pre-order the mix now in physical and digital formats here via !K7.

Special Request - Compassion (12" / digital)

February 18th, 2021

A1. Special Request - Vellichor

A2. 96 Back x Special Request - Petrichor

AA1. Special Request - Compassion

Special Request DJ-Kicks (CD / digital mixed / digital unmixed) ** denotes exclusive

01. Intergalactic Quartet - Shores Of Alpha

02. Sun Ra & Solar Arkestra - Cluster Of Galaxies

03. Alicia Myers - Right Here Right Now (John Morales M+M Remix)

04. Harvey Sutherland - Priestess

05. Morgan Geist - Lullaby

06. Intergalactic Quartet - Delta Waves

07. Special Request - KissFM NY87 Mastermix **

08. Special Request - Vellichor **

09. AS ONE - We Are But Shadow

10. Virgo - R U Hot Enough?

11. Krystal Klear - Tun Valve

12. Speedy J - De-Orbit

13. LS1 Housing Authority - Ultraviolet **

14. AceMo - Sequence Of Life

15. Symbols & Instruments - Mood (Tropical Dream Revisited)

16. LS1 Housing Authority - Life Moves Fast **

17. µ-Ziq - Drocovums

18. Psyance - Gates Of Heaven

19. FC Kahuna - Hayling - Special Request Mix **

20. µ-Ziq - Twangle Frent (Special Request Rework) **

21. Galaxian - Glasgow To Detroit

22. Four Horsemen Of The Apocalypse - Drowning In Her (Sonar’s Ghost VIP)

23. Special Request - Pull Up (Tim Reaper VIP) **

24. Special Request - Elysian Fields (Tim Reaper VIP) **

25. 96 Back x Special Request - Petrichor **

Special Request DJ-Kicks (2LP sampler) ** denotes exclusive

A1. Alicia Myers - Right Here Right Now (John Morales M+M Remix) A2. Harvey Sutherland - Priestess

B1. LS1 Housing Authority - Ultraviolet **

B2. Virgo - R U Hot Enough?

B3. Speedy J - De-Orbit

C1. Symbols & Instruments - Mood (Tropical Dream Revisited)

C2. Psyance - Gates Of Heaven

C3. µ-Ziq - Twangle Frent (Special Request Rework)

D1. FC Kahuna - Hayling - (Special Request Mix) **

D2. Special Request - Elysian Fields (Tim Reaper VIP) **