Spotify Announces HiFi Lossless Streaming Tier Coming Later This Year

Spotify Spotify

Spotify this morning had its Spotify “Stream On” digital event where it shared new announcements, updates and products like other tech firms. Among the things that have stood out for music consumers (Spotify is now much larger than a music streaming service, they are an audio company), is that Spotify is set to unveil a new HiFi tier for streaming. This means there will be a lossless streaming tier to go along with their current streaming options.

Spotify HiFi will be available later this year according to CEO Daniel Ek who made the announcement during the event. The company says HiFi “will deliver music in CD-quality, lossless audio format to your device and Spotify Connect-enabled speakers, which means fans will be able to experience more depth and clarity while enjoying their favorite tracks.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Right now Spotify tops out at 320kbps and quality has been a complaint of artists and consumers for years. Other platforms like Tidal, Amazon Music and Deezer have HiFi quality already. Pricing isn’t known just yet for Spotify HiFi for various plans.